Texas State

247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU

This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Key matchups, players to watch

Here is a closer look at key matchups and players to watch when Oklahoma State faces Texas on Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU

Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

No time for excuses vs. Texas Tech: 'We've had some issues with tempo'

Give any coach who's worth his salary both time and a whiteboard and he can scheme up a way to try to stop the designs on the other side of the ball. Any problem has a solution. Finding one is sometimes as simple as copying what others have done or as complex as creating something that will be mimicked in the future.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip

Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Week 8 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game takes place on Saturday and is listed in Central Standard Time. Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: Baylor. Kenny...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Irish Illustrated Preview: UNLV @ Notre Dame

Notre Dame needs a strong performance to begin the long climb up from 3-3. It starts with first-time visitor UNLV, which has struggled mightily through the years but opened with four victories in five games. Now the Rebels are battling injuries at a time the Irish desperately need a strong performance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Game Preview: California Golden Bears

After a 49-39 shootout against Arizona, the Washington Huskies will try to get their first road win of the season against the California Golden Bears. Here's a look at the Cal team that will be hosting the Huskies in Cal Memorial Stadium. Cal Offense. PFF is bearish on Cal's offense...
BERKELEY, CA

