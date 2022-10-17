Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
247Sports
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State RB target Bo Jackson in action in key game
Live updates as Cleveland (Ohio) St. Joseph and Ohio State 2025 running back target Bo Jackson travel to Wooster (Ohio).
247Sports
Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Key matchups, players to watch
Here is a closer look at key matchups and players to watch when Oklahoma State faces Texas on Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
Preps to Pros: USC is team with biggest boost from Transfer Portal at midway point of season
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how USC have utilized the transfer portal better than any other program in college football in 2022.
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
247Sports
Preps to Pros: Transfer Portal Midseason MVP: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss how Alabama transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is the transfer portal MVP at the halfway point of the college football season.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
247Sports
No time for excuses vs. Texas Tech: 'We've had some issues with tempo'
Give any coach who's worth his salary both time and a whiteboard and he can scheme up a way to try to stop the designs on the other side of the ball. Any problem has a solution. Finding one is sometimes as simple as copying what others have done or as complex as creating something that will be mimicked in the future.
247Sports
Analysis: Three things I'm looking for in KU football's game against Baylor
KU will look to notch its first win over Baylor since 2007 on Saturday. Here's what we'll be looking for during the game...
247Sports
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks healthy in workout clip
Ohio State entered this season with college football’s undisputed best group of wide receivers, thanks in large part to the return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And while Smith-Njigba has barely played this year, a recent video posted by Ohio State’s Twitter account would seem to indicate he’s ready to return.
247Sports
Week 8 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game takes place on Saturday and is listed in Central Standard Time. Kansas at Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN2) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: Baylor. Kenny...
247Sports
Fearless Forecast | Who wins and by how much Saturday in Baton Rouge? Our picks are in.
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will visit the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Baton Rouge. The game will be nationally televised on CBS. The Rebels enter the contest as 2.5-point road underdogs to the Tigers. Lane Kiffin, meanwhile, will attempt to keep...
Irish Illustrated Preview: UNLV @ Notre Dame
Notre Dame needs a strong performance to begin the long climb up from 3-3. It starts with first-time visitor UNLV, which has struggled mightily through the years but opened with four victories in five games. Now the Rebels are battling injuries at a time the Irish desperately need a strong performance.
The prospects who could be the next Oregon Duck football commit
Who could be next to commit to the Oregon Ducks? Here is the latest intel we've heard regarding 2023 prospects who are close to committing to Oregon very soon or down the.
247Sports
Game Preview: California Golden Bears
After a 49-39 shootout against Arizona, the Washington Huskies will try to get their first road win of the season against the California Golden Bears. Here's a look at the Cal team that will be hosting the Huskies in Cal Memorial Stadium. Cal Offense. PFF is bearish on Cal's offense...
Preps to Pros: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. is QB1 in midseason Transfer Portal All-American list
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Chris Hummer discuss Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s impressive season.
Recruiting Breakdown: Stanford vs Arizona State
Cardinal247 breaks down how Stanford and Arizona State match up based on the rosters they have recruited.
Comments / 0