On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food.
They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive attitude are at the top of the list for all open positions.Click here for a full list of open positions
Anyone interested in applying is urged to go online or connect with a recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.
In the above video, Laura Schnaible, Recruiting Director at Newport Restaurant Group, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.
