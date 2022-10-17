ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

On the Job: Newport Restaurant Group hiring various positions

By Danielle North
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYjWQ_0icB1W3k00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.

The Newport Restaurant Group’s mission is to build strong communities around fresh, honest food.

They are currently hiring for several front-of-house, back-of-house and administrative roles. Qualifications may differ from role to role but reliability and a positive attitude are at the top of the list for all open positions.

Click here for a full list of open positions

Anyone interested in applying is urged to go online or connect with a recruiter over the phone by calling (401) 680-5960.

In the above video, Laura Schnaible, Recruiting Director at Newport Restaurant Group, joined 12 News on a Zoom interview to discuss resources available to viewers looking to get back to work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
WARWICK, RI
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy