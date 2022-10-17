ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VIDEO: Man stops would-be car thief by jumping on top of vehicle, clinging to roof

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVycw_0icB1KiG00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An attempted carjacking on Chicago’s North Side last week was caught on camera.

It happened Friday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood near West Thorndale Avenue and North Broadway.

Witnesses said a man had gone into a nearby liquor store and left his car running when someone got in and tried to drive away.

Dramatic video circulating on social media shows the man jumping into action, literally.

Footage shows the man clinging to the windshield of the car, as the would-be car thief makes a U-turn on Thorndale.

The vehicle then accelerates and starts to weave through traffic before making another U-turn on Broadway — all with man still on top of it.

Eventually, the carjacker stopped the car, got out and ran away onto a CTA Red Line train.

It’s unclear if the car owner was injured or if any arrests have been made.

