Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
salestechstar.com
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
salestechstar.com
Certa Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Increases Accessibility of Industry-Leading, No-Code Third Party Risk Management Platform. Certa, a leading no-code automation platform for procurement and compliance, announced the availability of its solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Certa customers can now enjoy simplified billing and flexible pricing with custom terms and payment options, and can also easily implement and manage Certa directly in AWS Marketplace.
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
salestechstar.com
IT Spend to Secure Cloud Workloads to Exceed $50 B Over the Next Five Years According to Dell’Oro Group
Newly Launched Cloud Workload Security Market Advanced Research Report. Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced the launch of its new Cloud Workload Security advanced research report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for cloud workload security solutions to secure cloud-based enterprise workloads across the entire application lifecycle (development, deployment, and runtime).
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
salestechstar.com
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity. VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.
salestechstar.com
Brex Announces General Availability of Empower
Brex announced that Brex Empower is now generally available. The integrated card and spend management solution helps drive 100% compliance and zero receipt chasing in over 100 countries. Since the initial pilot launch, Brex Empower has seen steady growth month over month. Empower alone has crossed $3 billion annualized in...
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management Solution for Salesforce Customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution. SAASTEPS announces the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer’s digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
salestechstar.com
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
Tacton Showcases Strong Momentum as Manufacturers Choose CPQ Solutions to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Sales
High demand doubled subscription revenue over past 18 months, driving growth in customers, partners and headcount. Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today showcased strong momentum and customer successes over the past 18 months. The company doubled its presence and subscription revenue during the period.
salestechstar.com
Nextuple Introduces Omni Fulfillment Microservices to Transform the Retail Experience and Create Efficiencies
Retailers Can Now Quickly Build and Scale New Fulfillment Capabilities with Nextuple Fulfillment Studio. Nextuple, a pioneer in transforming retail fulfillment, announced Nextuple Fulfillment Studio, a composable suite of microservices that empowers retailers to build and scale omnichannel fulfillment capabilities with speed and precision to delight customers and increase competitive position.
salestechstar.com
TealBook Supplier Diversity Intelligence Platform Now Available On SAP Store
By integrating with SAP Ariba solutions, TealBook’s supplier data platform delivers supplier diversity visibility to customers. TealBook Inc. announced that its Supplier Diversity Intelligence platform is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The platform integrates with the SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance, SAP Ariba Supplier Risk and SAP Ariba Buying solutions and provides users with visibility into small and diverse business certificates within their supply base.
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
salestechstar.com
Contact Center Leader LiveVox to Showcase Integrated Agent Workflows, Designed to Enhance the Agent and Customer Experience, at Money20/20
Contact centers can lay the foundation for exponential voice, digital, and AI ROI by easily orchestrating processes, data, and applications to deliver better agent workflows and address critical efficiency gaps. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools,...
salestechstar.com
IT Expense and Asset Automation Key to Navigating Economic Turbulence According to New Study From Tangoe
Clearer Visibility Across Network, Cloud, and Mobile Assets Can Produce Smarter Decision-Making; Help Overcome Speed Bumps. With the threat of a recession looming, a new study commissioned by Tangoe, Inc., the leading technology expense and asset management solution for more than 20 years, finds that nearly all (92%) of IT leaders are concerned with the potential impact on their budgets and headcounts just as 83% report growing pressure to deliver more with less.
salestechstar.com
Oracle Helps Healthcare Organizations Create Patient-Centered Supply Chains
Industry-specific solutions in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) help healthcare organizations improve patient care. Oracle CloudWorld — To help healthcare organizations drive a more connected patient experience, Oracle is introducing specialized supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), the new industry-focused solutions support the unique needs of healthcare organizations and can help them improve patient care by optimizing planning, automating processes, and enhancing visibility across the supply chain.
salestechstar.com
Automotor Modernizes its Information System in the Cloud with Infor and its Partner Authentic Group
Automotive parts distribution specialist streamlines business processes with Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise and Authentic Group‘s ADS solution. Infor , the industry cloud provider, today announced that Automotor, a French market leader in the export of automotive parts, has chosen to deploy the Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution to cover all of its business needs in a single, centralized platform. In addition, Automotor opted for the Authentic Distribution Solution (ADS), developed by Infor’s partner Authentic Group, to support the implementation and enrich it with high value-added services for the automotive distribution sector.
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New AI-powered Geospatial Capabilities for Rapid Supply Chain Network Optimization with Dynamic Lead Times
AI-driven Geospatial Capabilities to Enable Businesses to Avoid Choked and Unprofitable Distribution Routes and Optimize On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) Deliveries. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of powerful geospatial capabilities to its Logistics and Distribution Module. The introduction of powerful Logistics and Material Flow dashboards...
Comments / 0