Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.

1 DAY AGO