The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession. TechTarget, Inc, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022 REVOPS 100 list by The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.

1 DAY AGO