Wipro Appoints Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Wipro Limited , a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 21 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board. In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings,...
Foxpoint Announces Joshua Krause as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Business Initiatives
Foxpoint, a leading tech-enabled logistics platform and holding company for OTR leasing, announces the promotion of Joshua Krause to Chief Operating Officer to continue driving business initiatives forward. “Josh’s growth-focused mindset and automotive industry experience enabled him to overhaul the Sales and Marketing functions of our business to increase efficiencies...
Guidewire Appoints David Laker Chief Sales Officer
Cloud veteran has deep experience in driving transformation and customer success. Guidewire is pleased to announce the appointment of David Laker as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Mr. Laker is the former Senior Vice President (SVP), Financial Services and Banking for North America Cloud and Technology at Oracle. He will lead Guidewire’s global sales organizations, reporting to President and Chief Revenue Officer, John Mullen.
CloudBees Appoints Lynne Doherty to Board of Directors
CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, announced the appointment of Lynne Doherty, president of worldwide field operations at Sumo Logic, to its board of directors. “We are pleased to welcome Lynne as a new board member at CloudBees,” said Anuj Kapur, president and CEO, CloudBees. “We look forward...
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
TechTarget’s Gabrielle DeRussy Named to List of Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders by The Modern Sale and Collective[i]
The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession. TechTarget, Inc, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022 REVOPS 100 list by The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
Austin Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board of Directors
LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced that software entrepreneur and leader Rod Favaron has joined its board of directors. Recently named among Inc. Magazine’s top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA’s inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.
SnapLogic Launches Global Tour to Highlight Enterprise Integration and Automation Success
In-person events feature leading companies and industry thought leaders sharing advice and best practices for advancing data and application integration initiatives. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced the launch of its global Integreat Tour, which will visit eight cities worldwide with the goal of helping attendees drive the greatest possible value out of their data integrations, automation initiatives, and digital transformation efforts.
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
Document Management Is The Key To Your Digital Transformation.
You may have heard the term ‘Digital Transformation’ being flouted in meetings & discussions countless times, but have you ever really understood what it means? Digital transformation is the process of completely transforming your manual business processes to digital ones. For example: paper documents to digital files, manual production methods to assembly lines, human interactions to AI based bots, and much more.
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
Contract Logix Named a “High Performer” in Multiple G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Contract Management
“Quality of Support” from Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software Consistently Ranks Above Other Providers’ Average Scores. Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced that the company was named a “High Performer” in all G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Overall for the seventh consecutive quarter. The company was also named a “Higher Performer” in G2’s Overall Fall 2022 Grid Report for Contract Management. Contract Logix’s “Quality of Support” also consistently ranks above average on G2.
SalesTechStar Interview with Andrew Chen, CPO at CommentSold
Andrew Chen, CPO at CommentSold chats about a few digital commerce and retail sales trends:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Andrew, tell us about yourself and more about CommentSold. What inspired the platform?. I am the chief product officer at CommentSold, the leading live video commerce platform that has generated...
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters Australia
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
Private Equity Leaders Converge in Bozeman as Ecommerce Shows a Bright Spot in Economy
Private equity leaders were invited to an event to explore emerging opportunities in ecommerce despite economic headwinds as the sector shows no sign of slowing down. Tadpull, the ecommerce service and software solution that is helping brands grow and produce predictable results for private equity investors using data science, presented a new event alongside BigCommerce titled Mountains, Capital, and Commerce. Additional sponsors included Canaccord Genuity, ZaneRay Group, Klaviyo, and Bolt. This event, one of the first of its kind, was specifically curated for private equity leaders and investment bankers involved in acquiring and exiting ecommerce businesses.
