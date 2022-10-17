PFL MMA finalist Dilano “The Postman” Taylor of Kill Cliff FC -- formerly Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach and prior Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale -- is vying for the title and a cool $1-million.
Wrestling Open 10/20/22 Episode 42 results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. The Haven (Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx) def. Markellos Komminos and The Greek Ninja. Tyree Taylor def. Dezmond Cole. Gal Barkay def. Armani Kayos. The Church Of Greatness (Sister Anastasia, Brother...
