Sandra J. Dietz, age 64, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, wife of Robert, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Gathering of family and friends will continue at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO