Karen Louis Blanchette
Karen Louise Blanchette, age 80, of Howard Lake, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at her home. Memorial service will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Visitation will be at the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Howard Lake on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Howard Lake.
Sandra J. Dietz
Sandra J. Dietz, age 64, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, wife of Robert, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Gathering of family and friends will continue at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
Ordell G. Klucas
Ordell G. Klucas, age 89, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of...
Russell E. Boelter
Russell E. Boelter, age 55 of Plymouth, Minnesota, formerly of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home, 15800 37th Avenue S, Plymouth. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home of Plymouth.
Clarence L. Hedtke
Clarence L. Hedtke, age 83, husband of Janice, of Brownton, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Robert “Bob” Anderson
Robert “Bob” Anderson, age 86, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cokato Manor in Cokato, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be...
Schedule for October 21, 22
Friday, Oct 21- G Swimming-Waconia at True Team State Tournament.
Atwater Man Injured in Crash
(KWLM) An Atwater man was injured after rolling his pickup early Thursday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Justin Denny was driving his pickup southbound on 187th Street Northeast, just south of Atwater, when he left the road and rolled. Denny was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital...
Results from Oct 18
B Soccer- Section 6A Championship-SW Christian 3 WM 0. Cross Country-Conference Championships- @ WCC West-Boys-1. Annandale 2. DC 3. Litchfield…Individual Champion: Sal Wirth, Annandale. @ WCC West-Girls-1. Annandale 2. DC … Individual Champion: Emily Trocke, DC. @ WCC East-Girls-Individual Champion: Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson. @ MN River Conf-Boys-2. Sibley...
Two Injured in Fairfax Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Fairfax Tuesday morning seriously injured a Wisconsin man. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a semi, driven by 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette, was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection.
Missing Teen/Possibly in Willmar Area
The Owatonna Police Department has been conducting an investigation to locate 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. Police believe she is possibly with an adult male relative living in the Wilmar area. The male is Carlos Castillo-Torrez. Alexa is described as Hispanic, 5’3”, 115lbs, with black hair and brown eyes....
HPD Investigating Odd Vandalism
Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving an odd report of vandalism Monday night. Police say an adult female living in the 1100 Block of Prairie View Drive Southwest reported that lunch meat and chocolate milk was put all over their vehicle and that it occurred sometime that afternoon between when their.
Paynesville Student Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Up School
(KNSI) An 18-year-old from Grove City was arrested and charged after allegedly making threats of a school shooting at Paynesville High School. The criminal complaint says police responded to the High School Monday night and several students said they heard Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez threaten to shoot people at the school.
