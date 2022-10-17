Thankful and Gorgias Partner and Offer Ecommerce Brands Customer Service AI With an Exclusive Automation Starter Pack

Read full article on original website
Contact Center Leader LiveVox to Showcase Integrated Agent Workflows, Designed to Enhance the Agent and Customer Experience, at Money20/20
Contact centers can lay the foundation for exponential voice, digital, and AI ROI by easily orchestrating processes, data, and applications to deliver better agent workflows and address critical efficiency gaps. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools,...
Ionia and Certegy Partner to Launch Largest U.S. BNPL Merchant Network
Ionia, an embedded payments and rewards platform that makes digital finances more rewarding, efficient, and inclusive, announced that it has launched a unique Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering in collaboration with Certegy, a leader in payments and risk management technology. The combination of Ionia’s patented geo-behavioral marketing technology with...
Allume Group Launches a Comprehensive eCommerce Strategy Certification Program for Brand and Retail Practitioners
Allume Group, the leading destination for knowledge and insights on digital commerce, launches a comprehensive certification program on eCommerce Strategy based on the company’s proven eCommerce Success Framework. Prior to today, practitioners – including brands, brand-enablers, and retailer professionals – could advance their careers and further their company’s success...
SAASTEPS Announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management Solution for Salesforce Customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution. SAASTEPS announces the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer’s digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
Splitit’s New white-label Installments-as-a-Service Experience Delivers Impressive Results With OCM
New white-label, merchant-branded experience achieves a remarkable 41% improvement in total sales and a 54% increase in volume compared to the previous version with OCM brand. Splitit promotes loyalty between OCM and its shoppers through an embedded white-label experience, creating repeat purchases that increase the lifetime value of OCM’s shoppers.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
Hertz Partners with Palantir to Drive Operational Excellence and Enhance Customer Experience
Hertz and Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced a multi-year partnership to help drive operational excellence at Hertz and enhance the customer experience using real-time, data-driven insights. This investment is part of Hertz’s ongoing commitment to modernize its technology platforms to lead in electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience.
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
Arm Your Team With Response Automation to Create Deal-Winning Content
Response management solutions utilize AI-powered software to aggregate the content created by a company’s subject matter experts (SMEs), and make it readily available to everyone, on-demand. When content and knowledge from throughout an organization are consolidated and scored, response automation surfaces information for teams responsible for creating revenue, including sales and proposal management. By integrating this solution with other technologies such as a sales enablement software or CRM, the outcomes associated with the content are automatically surfaced, facilitating ongoing, data-driven content optimization for teams on the front line of revenue generation.
Magaya and Chain.io Empower Forwarders to Automate Rate Management Operations
Magaya and Chain.io join forces to simplify rate security, accelerate forwarder time to integration, and reduce costly rate errors. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
Edify Announces Integration of New ChromeOS Desk Connector for Contact Centers
Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced its integration to the new ChromeOS Desk connector for contact centers. This innovation introduces “the desk,” an organizer to manage all tabs and apps an agent needs for a specific interaction, including the single-window Edify CX contact center platform.
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
Field Agent Acquires SimpliField, Bringing Together the Best of Retail Auditing & Retail Performance Management
The acquisition creates the first end-to-end suite of solutions for helping companies identify, understand, and solve challenges with in-store operations worldwide. Field Agent, the longtime leader in location-specific, store-level audits, insights and product-trial solutions, today announced the acquisition of SimpliField, a mobile-first, distributed-workforce management platform based in Paris, France. The goal of the transaction is to bring brands, retailers, and restaurants the tools to win at in-store retail by identifying, analyzing, and improving retail operations.
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters Australia
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
Tacton Showcases Strong Momentum as Manufacturers Choose CPQ Solutions to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Sales
High demand doubled subscription revenue over past 18 months, driving growth in customers, partners and headcount. Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today showcased strong momentum and customer successes over the past 18 months. The company doubled its presence and subscription revenue during the period.
