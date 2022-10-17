Every person has somebody that they look up to as they grow up. For some in Corpus Christi, this person was Selena Quintanilla Perez. The Tejano star was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, but made it known that Corpus Christi was her home. Quintanilla-Perez was a woman of many talents, from co-designing a fashion line to performing in front of thousands of fans. Breaking through the Tejano scene and preparing to release her anticipated English-crossover album, she was on the track of reaching new heights in her career. However, her life tragically came to an end when she was 23 years- old. Today, her legacy continues to live on through the hearts of her fans and family.

