Corpus Christi, TX

islandwavesnews.com

The Queen of Cumbia Lives On

Every person has somebody that they look up to as they grow up. For some in Corpus Christi, this person was Selena Quintanilla Perez. The Tejano star was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, but made it known that Corpus Christi was her home. Quintanilla-Perez was a woman of many talents, from co-designing a fashion line to performing in front of thousands of fans. Breaking through the Tejano scene and preparing to release her anticipated English-crossover album, she was on the track of reaching new heights in her career. However, her life tragically came to an end when she was 23 years- old. Today, her legacy continues to live on through the hearts of her fans and family.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Oceans Healthcare’s New Hospital and the Southwestern Medical Foundation’s New Chairman

Dallas-based Oceans Healthcare has opened Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi, which is a hospital within CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. The 30,000 square foot, 42-bed hospital expands inpatient capacity by 20 percent, and adds services for behavioral health concerns. It will allow patients to have access to the full spectrum of medical services.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert

If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

