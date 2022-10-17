Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
KIII TV3
Dr. Surani shares how a cancer vaccine might soon become a reality
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the couple behind the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the world could be only a few years away from a cancer vaccine. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss his thoughts on how the race to create the COVID-19 vaccine may have led to one for cancer.
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
KIII TV3
Warm & windy with more humidity in Corpus Christi this weekend
Windy, warm, and humid conditions return to the Coastal Bend for the weekend. Another cold front arrives Monday night with a little rain.
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
Corpus Christi Metro Ministries opens up its cafeteria for those in need
Corpus Christi Metro Ministries opens up the cafeteria as a warming center before lunch and dinner, so those who need a place to stay warm have somewhere to go.
islandwavesnews.com
The Queen of Cumbia Lives On
Every person has somebody that they look up to as they grow up. For some in Corpus Christi, this person was Selena Quintanilla Perez. The Tejano star was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, but made it known that Corpus Christi was her home. Quintanilla-Perez was a woman of many talents, from co-designing a fashion line to performing in front of thousands of fans. Breaking through the Tejano scene and preparing to release her anticipated English-crossover album, she was on the track of reaching new heights in her career. However, her life tragically came to an end when she was 23 years- old. Today, her legacy continues to live on through the hearts of her fans and family.
KIII TV3
Warmer temperatures for your weekend weather in Corpus Christi
A warming trend will have highs back around 90 through the weekend. Humidity and wind will also be up.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Oceans Healthcare’s New Hospital and the Southwestern Medical Foundation’s New Chairman
Dallas-based Oceans Healthcare has opened Oceans Behavioral Hospital Corpus Christi, which is a hospital within CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline. The 30,000 square foot, 42-bed hospital expands inpatient capacity by 20 percent, and adds services for behavioral health concerns. It will allow patients to have access to the full spectrum of medical services.
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
UPDATE: 361 Grants responds to 3NEWS story about refunds, calls to food bank
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: 361 Grants provided a statement early Friday morning which addresses allegations made in this story. It has been added to the end of this story so the story can lend context to the statement. 3NEWS has learned of as many as eight ongoing...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
New face to lead United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce
Al Arreola Jr, the new president and CEO, was most recently the head of the South Texas Business Partnership in San Antonio.
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CCPD'S dispatch center gets major technological upgrades
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major upgrade is coming to the Corpus Christi Police Department's 911 call center. Corpus Christi City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that will bring more than $300,000 in grant funding to transition the system to a digital format. It's the...
Target coming to Portland
According to the Target corporate website, the retail mega-chain has plans in place to build a 128,500 sq. ft. store in the Portland area.
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
Geoffrey is back! Toys R Us opens in Corpus Christi Macy's location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those of us looking to revisit our childhoods or introduce the next generation to Geoffrey, Toys "R" Us is finally back!. Though the iconic toy store doesn't have their own standalone stores yet, you can find Geoffrey and his friends in Macy's at La Palmera Mall for the holiday season. You can also shop the store online.
Report from Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows rise in fentanyl overdose deaths
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A review of autopsy reports through the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office shows from 2019 to 2021 there was a 115-percent increase in the total number of deaths due to accidental drug overdoes. In that same time period, fentanyl related deaths also significantly increased. A...
ccbiznews.com
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert
If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
