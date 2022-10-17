ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?

The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out

The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning edge Panthers in overtime

SUNRISE — The Lightning have struggled to manufacture offense in 5-on-5 play this season, and it’s one of the reasons they stumbled out of the gate. The team entered the third period Friday night with just one 5-on-5 goal in the past three games. Tampa Bay pushed against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena, but couldn’t find the net.
TAMPA, FL

