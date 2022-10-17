Read full article on original website
Saints are sinking fast. Here's one coaching adjustment that should be considered.
When a team falls to 2-5 anything and everything should be on the table. But is the defensive play-calling one of those things? We make a call for exactly that on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Will the Atlanta Falcons be buyers at the trade deadline?
The Atlanta Falcons have a tough decision at the upcoming trade deadline as they are sitting in the middle of the NFC South race and certainly have room to improve. While the team has plenty of positions to improve it would be surprising to see the Falcons make any notable moves ahead of the trade deadline.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out
The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime
The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
Lightning edge Panthers in overtime
SUNRISE — The Lightning have struggled to manufacture offense in 5-on-5 play this season, and it’s one of the reasons they stumbled out of the gate. The team entered the third period Friday night with just one 5-on-5 goal in the past three games. Tampa Bay pushed against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena, but couldn’t find the net.
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Ravens
According to Adam Schefter, DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after the 15-year veteran agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The move comes after Jackson told the I Am Athlete Podcast that he wasn’t retiring and looking to join the Eagles or another playoff-bound roster. As...
Zion Williamson goes Michael Jordan ahead of Pelicans’ season opener
Zion Williamson wasn’t alive for any of Michael Jordan’s six championships. But that is not stopping Williamson from trying to be like Mike this season. Before Wednesday’s season opener against the Nets in Brooklyn, the New Orleans Pelicans star showed up wearing a Jordan-themed “I’m Back” shirt.
