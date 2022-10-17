Biopharmaceutical Company Achieves Contract Management Transformation Goals with Icertis Contract Intelligence

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Contract Logix Named a “High Performer” in Multiple G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Contract Management
“Quality of Support” from Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software Consistently Ranks Above Other Providers’ Average Scores. Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced that the company was named a “High Performer” in all G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Overall for the seventh consecutive quarter. The company was also named a “Higher Performer” in G2’s Overall Fall 2022 Grid Report for Contract Management. Contract Logix’s “Quality of Support” also consistently ranks above average on G2.
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
salestechstar.com
Document Management Is The Key To Your Digital Transformation.
You may have heard the term ‘Digital Transformation’ being flouted in meetings & discussions countless times, but have you ever really understood what it means? Digital transformation is the process of completely transforming your manual business processes to digital ones. For example: paper documents to digital files, manual production methods to assembly lines, human interactions to AI based bots, and much more.
salestechstar.com
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters Australia
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
salestechstar.com
Magaya and Chain.io Empower Forwarders to Automate Rate Management Operations
Magaya and Chain.io join forces to simplify rate security, accelerate forwarder time to integration, and reduce costly rate errors. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management Solution for Salesforce Customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution. SAASTEPS announces the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer’s digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
salestechstar.com
Brex Announces General Availability of Empower
Brex announced that Brex Empower is now generally available. The integrated card and spend management solution helps drive 100% compliance and zero receipt chasing in over 100 countries. Since the initial pilot launch, Brex Empower has seen steady growth month over month. Empower alone has crossed $3 billion annualized in...
salestechstar.com
Arm Your Team With Response Automation to Create Deal-Winning Content
Response management solutions utilize AI-powered software to aggregate the content created by a company’s subject matter experts (SMEs), and make it readily available to everyone, on-demand. When content and knowledge from throughout an organization are consolidated and scored, response automation surfaces information for teams responsible for creating revenue, including sales and proposal management. By integrating this solution with other technologies such as a sales enablement software or CRM, the outcomes associated with the content are automatically surfaced, facilitating ongoing, data-driven content optimization for teams on the front line of revenue generation.
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
salestechstar.com
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
salestechstar.com
Spiff Release Focuses on Simplifying Commissions Management for Sales Leadership and Finance and Operations
Latest release adds new functionality for addressing disputes, bulk team uploads, and new trackable activities that provide deeper visibility for managers. Ongoing commissions management should not be time consuming and complex for companies. In its latest release available , Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, added new capabilities that simplify commissions management for sales leaders and finance and operations specialists responsible for variable compensation.
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
salestechstar.com
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
salestechstar.com
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
salestechstar.com
IT Spend to Secure Cloud Workloads to Exceed $50 B Over the Next Five Years According to Dell’Oro Group
Newly Launched Cloud Workload Security Market Advanced Research Report. Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced the launch of its new Cloud Workload Security advanced research report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for cloud workload security solutions to secure cloud-based enterprise workloads across the entire application lifecycle (development, deployment, and runtime).
salestechstar.com
Tacton Showcases Strong Momentum as Manufacturers Choose CPQ Solutions to Improve Customer Experience and Increase Sales
High demand doubled subscription revenue over past 18 months, driving growth in customers, partners and headcount. Tacton, manufacturing’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today showcased strong momentum and customer successes over the past 18 months. The company doubled its presence and subscription revenue during the period.
salestechstar.com
Ionia and Certegy Partner to Launch Largest U.S. BNPL Merchant Network
Ionia, an embedded payments and rewards platform that makes digital finances more rewarding, efficient, and inclusive, announced that it has launched a unique Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering in collaboration with Certegy, a leader in payments and risk management technology. The combination of Ionia’s patented geo-behavioral marketing technology with...
salestechstar.com
Foxpoint Announces Joshua Krause as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Business Initiatives
Foxpoint, a leading tech-enabled logistics platform and holding company for OTR leasing, announces the promotion of Joshua Krause to Chief Operating Officer to continue driving business initiatives forward. “Josh’s growth-focused mindset and automotive industry experience enabled him to overhaul the Sales and Marketing functions of our business to increase efficiencies...
Comments / 0