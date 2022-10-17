The late summer months and early fall saw a dramatic increase in rainfall; at the time, nine inches more than the previous year had fallen, within just a few weeks. This rainy weather was accompanied by overcast skies and a rise in humidity; that caused problems for farmers in Decatur County, with an increase in boll rot in cotton and white mold in peanuts foremost among them.

DECATUR COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO