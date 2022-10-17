Read full article on original website
Savannah Tribune
Shephard Has Jersey Retired
Savannah State defensive lineman Eli Shephard has his number retired by his former high school, on October 14. Shephard had his #66 retired by Lafayette Christian in LaGrange. He played nose guard for the Cougars and was a member of their 2015 state championship team. Before coming to SSU, Shephard...
Albany, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The DELETE football team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
WCTV
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year. A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. Police say preliminary...
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald's deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
Post-Searchlight
Dry fall weather a blessing to some farmers, a curse to others
The late summer months and early fall saw a dramatic increase in rainfall; at the time, nine inches more than the previous year had fallen, within just a few weeks. This rainy weather was accompanied by overcast skies and a rise in humidity; that caused problems for farmers in Decatur County, with an increase in boll rot in cotton and white mold in peanuts foremost among them.
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
Post-Searchlight
Middle school students tour Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society Museum
Nearly 100 Quest and Advanced Content middle school students took to downtown Bainbridge Monday morning for a field trip. The main destination: the Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society Museum. The reason? To prepare for a wax museum display for next year’s bicentennial celebration, where the students will be the exhibits, dressing up to portray influential figures from the county’s history.
TPD investigating two-vehicle crash on intersection of Dixie Drive
TPD says one person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dixie Street and Tennessee Street Tuesday afternoon.
Georgia man charged with filming underneath woman’s skirt at grocery store
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was arrested after a woman claimed he used his phone to take photos and videos up her skirt at a Kroger grocery store in LaGrange, Georgia. On Sunday, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the victim. This victim gave a description of the suspect to […]
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
wfxl.com
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
