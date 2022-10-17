Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
MI to accept outdoor recreation grant applications starting Monday
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting applications next week for communities interested in creating outdoor recreational opportunities. In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, a program that invests nearly $5 billion into state infrastructure. Part of that plan includes Michigan Spark Grants, which...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
wkar.org
Oct. 21, 2022 - Rep. Donna Lasinski | OFF THE RECORD
Trouble for former MI Speaker of the House. Guest: Rep. Donna Lasinski. The panel discusses the allegations against former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield. The guest is House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter
‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
wkar.org
RELEASE: WKAR Receives $1 Million Community Grant from U.S. Department of Education
EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 21, 2022 -- WKAR Public Media recently received a Congressionally Funded Community Project (CFCP) grant from the Department of Education to leverage ATSC 3.0 television technology to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan. The project, titled Strengthening Equitable K-12 Access to Education to the Lansing Area Via Free Over the Air Service, will be implemented in collaboration with WKAR partners at Michigan State University and throughout the greater Lansing area.
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
wkar.org
East Lansing hosting Great Pumpkin Walk downtown for local families
On Sunday, Oct. 23, East Lansing is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Walk downtown. Community members are invited to bring their costumed children to trick or treat and enjoy fun activities like pumpkin painting and live music. Other activities like a farmers market and meetings with the Hopcat cat and...
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018
Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
Comments / 0