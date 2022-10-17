ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

wkar.org

MI to accept outdoor recreation grant applications starting Monday

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin accepting applications next week for communities interested in creating outdoor recreational opportunities. In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan, a program that invests nearly $5 billion into state infrastructure. Part of that plan includes Michigan Spark Grants, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Oct. 21, 2022 - Rep. Donna Lasinski | OFF THE RECORD

Trouble for former MI Speaker of the House. Guest: Rep. Donna Lasinski. The panel discusses the allegations against former Michigan Speaker Lee Chatfield. The guest is House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski. Panelists Kyle Melinn, Lauren Gibbons and Craig Mauger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter

‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

RELEASE: WKAR Receives $1 Million Community Grant from U.S. Department of Education

EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 21, 2022 -- WKAR Public Media recently received a Congressionally Funded Community Project (CFCP) grant from the Department of Education to leverage ATSC 3.0 television technology to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan. The project, titled Strengthening Equitable K-12 Access to Education to the Lansing Area Via Free Over the Air Service, will be implemented in collaboration with WKAR partners at Michigan State University and throughout the greater Lansing area.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
wkar.org

East Lansing hosting Great Pumpkin Walk downtown for local families

On Sunday, Oct. 23, East Lansing is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Walk downtown. Community members are invited to bring their costumed children to trick or treat and enjoy fun activities like pumpkin painting and live music. Other activities like a farmers market and meetings with the Hopcat cat and...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
JACKSON, MI
1240 WJIM

Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018

Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
MICHIGAN STATE

