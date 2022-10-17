ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Lee Green identified as pedestrian killed on Preston Highway

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

A Louisville man died early Saturday morning after being hit by a car on Preston Highway.

Allen Lee Green, 35, died of blunt force trauma, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call about a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Preston Highway, spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Preliminary reports indicated the man was on the road when he was hit, she said.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said. The driver of the car remained at the scene, she said, and nobody else was injured.

Northbound and southbound lanes along Preston Highway were closed for a time after the crash.

