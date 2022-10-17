WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from across Marathon County are working on their political strength thanks to a mock convention and debate in Wausau. On Wednesday, 315 high school and jr. high students participated in a Mock Democratic and Republican Presidential Nominating Conventions. The event was hosted by Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County and held on the Northcentral Technical College campus. The goal of the event was to help students learn about the responsibilities of citizenship and stimulate political awareness.

