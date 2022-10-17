ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowler, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the suspect in a 1984 homicide case. John Sarver, 59, is charged with killing Eleanore Roberts, 73. Sarver would have been 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. On Nov. 27, 1984,...
NEKOOSA, WI
WSAW

Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
PULASKI, WI
WSAW

Northwestern Ave. in Weston to close on Oct. 25 for culvert replacement

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The village of Weston will be closing Northwestern Avenue to all through traffic for the replacement of a cross culvert located approximately one mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Road. The road closure is expected to happen Oct. 25-27. The culvert is located approximately...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Wausau’s Hagar House to help single mothers in crisis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Applications are now being taken for the Hagar House in Wausau. It’s a safe place for single moms in crisis and their kids to live, learn life skills and get back on their feet. Planning for the Hagar House started two years ago, but Executive...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1956, 12 black teenagers, who became known as “The Clinton 12,” attended the first integrated public high school in Tennessee. Before that, the students were told to go to school 20 miles away. On Oct. 25, one of those students will share her...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Conditions “stable and improving” at Menominee plant fire scene

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Conditions are stable and improving at the site of a massive industrial fire in Menominee, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says firefighters continue to work on putting out the smoldering hot spots in burned out areas of a warehouse at the scene of Resolute Forest Products. Crews have been on scene since the fire broke out on Oct. 6.
MENOMINEE, MI
WSAW

First EV charging station in Marshfield installed at Wildwood Park

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of a program by General Motors, electric vehicle owners passing through the Marshfield area now have another option to charge their vehicles. GM’s goal is to install 40,000 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural, and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags have made it to the final round of the Best Sports Mascot in America competition. The Hodags are the only Wisconsin high school mascot in the Dandy Dozen championship round. The Hodags currently lead with 55% of the votes. Created by Gene Shepard...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Students attend mock political convention at NTC

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from across Marathon County are working on their political strength thanks to a mock convention and debate in Wausau. On Wednesday, 315 high school and jr. high students participated in a Mock Democratic and Republican Presidential Nominating Conventions. The event was hosted by Kids Voting of Wisconsin/Marathon County and held on the Northcentral Technical College campus. The goal of the event was to help students learn about the responsibilities of citizenship and stimulate political awareness.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Temperatures improving everyday this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Quiet weather in the extended forecast. Remaining dry through the weekend with the next weather maker arriving Monday. Slightly breezy mid-week Wednesday, but an improvement compared to the days earlier. Winds to gust in from the northwest up to 20 mph. Clearing clouds Wednesday will allow for sunshine by the afternoon. Highs reaching the low to mid 40s, however a slight wind chill remains. Wind chills to feel like the upper 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Candidates visit Wausau ahead of midterm election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the midterm election three weeks away, candidates are visiting more cities and reaching out to more voters. Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and the incumbent for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany made stops in Wausau. Rep. Tiffany...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy