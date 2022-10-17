Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Maternity deserts across Illinois
Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.
Emu Captured on Video Running Free Through Danville, Illinois
What does it say about our society that emus running free through Danville, Illinois really isn't that strange anymore? It's been reported that at least one of these goofy-looking birds is still on the loose thanks to a new video share. As soon as I saw UPI share the news...
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
newschannel20.com
Illinois Baseball and Softball open doors to new training facilities
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Athletics opening the doors to their brand new baseball and softball facilities to their players after over a year in the making. The Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center is a 12,440-square-foot indoor training space that includes a 110...
newschannel20.com
Extra security for Friday's Arcola vs Villa Grove game
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Multiple police officers will be at Friday night's game when Arcola takes on Villa Grove. Arcola school district officials released a statement saying they've spoken to the administration at Villa Grove about security protocols for the game. This comes after a Villa Grove student...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
newschannel20.com
Video: Chase Brown gaining national attention
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Chase Brown is continuing to gain national attention for various reasons, from being the nations leading rusher, to gaining Heisman consideration, to other awards across college football. Chase Brown has been named to the AP Midseason All-American list, Athletic Midseason All-American, and Sporting News Midseason...
newschannel20.com
12-year-old not first child shot in Champaign this year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On Wednesday night just after 10 o'clock, a 12-year-old boy was shot after a man opened fire at the car the child was in. As gun violence continues to be an issue in Champaign County, we looked into the number of gun-related incidents this year, and how many of them have affected children.
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
newschannel20.com
Teen pleads guilty to bringing gun to Centennial High School
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A teenager accused of bringing a firearm to Centennial High School last Thursday has pleaded guilty during a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Details revealed in court claim the 16-year-old had a 38-revolver and three bullets in his book bag when metal detectors went off. According...
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A fixer-upper Geneseo home has some stories to tell. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses you can buy on Zillow. The Geneseo home on...
newschannel20.com
Family of 8 displaced after house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A family won't be staying in their own home after a fire on Wednesday. The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2700 block of East California Avenue. The district says when firefighters arrived they found...
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
