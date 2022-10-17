Read full article on original website
Related
As inflation soars, here’s two London-listed stocks to see you through troubled times
Here are two UK stocks for your portfolio that could beat inflation (and help protect your wealth). With inflation rocketing in the UK, investors need solid choices to see them through the turbulence – so we’ve used TipRanks’ tools to highlight two solid British choices tipped by top analysts.
Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts
UK-based utility stocks enjoy wide coverage from analysts. Here are two such stocks and the analysts favouring them. UK-based utility companies Centrica (GB:CNA) and Drax Group (GB:DRX) are known for their steady price appreciation and regular dividends – and even in tough economic times, these two companies deliver. For...
Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks
Here are three stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).
#SocialStocks: Could Musk sell more Tesla shares to finance Twitter deal?
Welcome to "#SocialStocks," The Fly’s weekly recap of Wall Street’s reactions to social media stock news. TWITTER MUSK: Twitter (TWTR) froze the equity awards accounts for employees on Monday as the deadline to reach a deal with Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk approaches, Kurt Wagner and Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employee FAQ page this week to alert staff that they won’t be able to access or trade shares from the equity award center. The page said the change was done "in anticipation of the closing of the pending acquisition of Twitter by an entity controlled by Elon Musk," two people familiar with the change told Bloomberg.
‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular
Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management.
British stock market today, October 20 – what you need to know
A more downbeat day as political turmoil continues to grip Britain. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.17% and the FTSE 250 closed down 1.61% as fears over surging inflation once again gripped markets. Soaring food prices have driven inflation in the UK to a new 40-year-high in September – the...
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
The Reason Why Hain Celestial Stock (NASDAQ:HAIN) Fell Today
Shares of organic and natural food manufacturer Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) fell today after Piper Sandler downgraded the company to neutral. This can be attributed to Piper Sandler’s belief that pressure on European consumers will negatively impact HAIN’s financial results. Inflation has been much worse in Europe, especially in...
Moderna put volume heavy and directionally bearish
Bearish flow noted in Moderna with 8,428 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are Oct-22 129 puts and Oct-22 130 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.55, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 3rd.
Corporate insiders can’t resist these two British stocks – here’s why
Here are two UK stocks that recently saw large amounts of insider trading. Famous American investor, Peter Lynch said, “insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise,” – so here are two British stocks which have seen insider activity in the past week.
Catch These Dividend Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates
Investors interested in dividend stocks still have a chance to buy these five stocks before their ex-dividend date. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you could nab them at a bargain price. Here’s the full list:. Procter & Gamble (PG)
Despite the Correction, Should You Bet on Semiconductor Stocks?
Semiconductor stocks have underperformed the broader market this year. Despite the correction, macro headwinds, a slowdown in demand, and new export restrictions could pose challenges. Semiconductor stocks have underperformed so far this year. For instance, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are...
Here are 2 Speculative Tech Stocks to Gamble On
Throughout the market selloff of 2022, tech stocks represented one of the hardest-hit segments. However, the red ink also presents potential high-risk, high-reward opportunities in fundamentally compelling ideas. Following the onset of the pandemic, most tech stocks not directly related to mitigating the pandemic tumbled due to deflationary pressures. However,...
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
Insiders are Buying This 7.1%-Yielding REIT; Should You?
SmartCentres REIT has seen insider buying recently from management, indicating bullish sentiment. On top of this, analyst forecasts and the stock’s valuation both suggest that there is solid upside potential ahead. Recently, Mitchell Goldhar, CEO of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) and a top-rated corporate insider, has been...
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Should Investors Buy the Pullback?
SoFi’s solid revenue growth and attractive future prospects make it a good pick for the long haul. However, there are concerns about the company’s profitability, especially given the growing possibility of an economic downturn. Shares of fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) have plunged this year due to bearish...
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Finally Ready to Rebound?
PayPal stock has been a rocky ride as it attempts to form a bottom from its devastating crash off peak levels. With rising competition from Apple, PayPal’s rebound may not be as swift as dip-buyers expect. Despite this, PYPL stock remains an attractive value pick for long-term investors. Shares...
HD, PEP, or COST: Which Mega Cap Stock is a Better Pick?
Amid the rising fears of an economic downturn, investors are looking for stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals. We will discuss three mega-cap consumer names and select the stock with the highest upside potential. Investors’ concerns about a possible recession are growing amid stubbornly high inflation. During these highly...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
Snap stock has lost substantial value this year. Despite the massive correction, the ongoing headwinds impacting marketing spend could limit the recovery. If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
