Welcome to "#SocialStocks," The Fly’s weekly recap of Wall Street’s reactions to social media stock news. TWITTER MUSK: Twitter (TWTR) froze the equity awards accounts for employees on Monday as the deadline to reach a deal with Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk approaches, Kurt Wagner and Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employee FAQ page this week to alert staff that they won’t be able to access or trade shares from the equity award center. The page said the change was done "in anticipation of the closing of the pending acquisition of Twitter by an entity controlled by Elon Musk," two people familiar with the change told Bloomberg.

2 DAYS AGO