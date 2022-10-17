Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Use Paper Piecing to Create a Cozy Card
How sweet is this little pup snoozing on the couch on this cozy card from Yana!? Doesn’t the background, couch and cushions look like fabric? She stamped directly onto pattern papers for a pretty paper piecing technique with little coloring involved. Visit the Yana Smakula blog for a video...
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Fairy Shaker Tags
These adorable tags from Marine are perfect to attaching to your Halloween Treats this year. They feature sweet fairies and pumpkin stamps from Sunny Studio over top fun shaker elements filled with candy corn, ghost and pumpkin sequins. She’s sharing how to create them over on her blog. Visit...
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Photo Frame Home Decor Project
Take your scrapbooking off the page and onto your desk or wall with a fun DIY photo frame. Lauren used a wooden frame, chipboard shapes, stamping ink pads, stamps and stencils to create this home decor project. She stenciled leaves and stamped words directly onto the wood frame and added color with ink pads to the chipboard leaves, stamped and cut out more leaves and some acorns to decorate the frame.
Recycled Crafts
Camping Mini Album
Now that Fall weather is here it’s a great time to go camping before it gets too cold. Katelyn used products from Wild Whispers to create her fun Camping Mini Album. From pattern papers she die cut concentric scalloped edge circles for the pages, adding pre-printed die cut images and text to each page. The entire album is held together with a large metal “O” ring.
Recycled Crafts
35+ Sunflower Cross Stitch Patterns
This roundup is for Sunflower Cross Stitch Charts. Sunflowers are one of my favorite flowers, It is very hard to frown at a sunflower, their sheer size is enough to take your breath away. Cross stitch comes in many different shapes and sizes, with different stitching abilities and skills required,...
Recycled Crafts
Cute and Cozy Stashbusters: Stashbusting Accessories
Stashbusting, ah, stashbusting. How much we adore you! Is there anything more satisfying than not only finishing a task but also being extremely resourceful while doing so? The payout is doubled with Cute and Cozy Stashbusters. The satisfaction of repurposing your odds and ends to make funky, trendy pieces that...
Recycled Crafts
Kids Trick or Treat Tote – Free Sewing Pattern
Sew an adorable trick or treat tote for your kid to collect candy this Halloween! Bombshell Bling has a free pattern you can use to sew this kids trick or treat bag. Sew it up from fun Halloween novelty prints! Finished dimensions are approximately 13″ x 13″. Head over to Bombshell Bling for the free sewing pattern.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Modern Holiday Quilted Table Runner
Give your holiday a modern and updated look this year with this free table runner pattern from Suzy Quilts. In the tutorial you will find all of the instructions plus templates for the appliqué shapes. In addition there are suggestions for the type of fabric to use and where it can be purchased.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Christmas Tree Star from Recycled Greeting Cards
I love making holiday craft projects from recycled greeting cards. These cards come in a variety of designs and feature the festive colors of the holiday season. This tree top star is the perfect project to reuse some of your favorite Christmas cards to make a treasured holiday ornament for your tree.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Kindergarten Math Worksheets
These printable kindergarten math worksheets are great to keep in the math center during October, or to use for kdis who finish early, or even for the whole classroom. You don’t need any special supplies for kids to do these, and they’ll get a chance to work on things like repeating patterns, counting up to 10, writing numbers, missing numbers, count and match and comparing groups to determine which group has more or fewer.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make an Embroidered Japanese Knot Bag
Make an entrance at your next function with this gorgeous Japanese knot bag from the Bernina blog. Learn how to make the block and all of the embroidery. It will be the talk of all of your friends. In the blog post you will find links to the various files...
Comments / 0