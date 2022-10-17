I’m writing today to give a full-throated endorsement of Lenny Mirra for state representative. There are several attributes that make a good candidate: the ability to listen to constituents and get actions for their needs; the ability to transcend the partisan divide and advocate for our communities—not one party or special interest; or the willingness to listen to constituents who have an urgent request for action – and responding with meaningful action.

ROWLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO