thelocalne.ws
Lenny Mirra Listens, Learns, And Leads
I’m writing today to give a full-throated endorsement of Lenny Mirra for state representative. There are several attributes that make a good candidate: the ability to listen to constituents and get actions for their needs; the ability to transcend the partisan divide and advocate for our communities—not one party or special interest; or the willingness to listen to constituents who have an urgent request for action – and responding with meaningful action.
thelocalne.ws
Kassner picks up two endorsements
Candidate for state representative Kristin Kassner has been endorsed by both Virginia Leigh, former candidate for Essex County Sheriff, and Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff. A Democrat, she is competing with Rep. Lenny Mirra for a seat is the State Houe for the newly reconstituted 2nd Essex District. Kassner “has...
thelocalne.ws
Polls open Saturday: Sample ballot, and Ipswich and Rowley hours
IPSWICH and ROWLEY — Early voting gets underway Saturday and polls will stay open until Friday, Nov. 4. Following a short pause, polls will reopen again on Nov. 8. A sample ballot is embedded below. Early voting in Ipswich takes place in town hall on Green Street. Early voting...
thelocalne.ws
Guest column: ELD too complex to be run as regular town department
When the previous town manager negotiated key personnel contracts without informing the select board, its members were understandably outraged at what they perceived as a breach of trust. It came as a shock, then, when only months later, the select board blindsided the electric light department staff and its own...
thelocalne.ws
Three new firefighters are sworn into the town of Rowley
ROWLEY — Three new firefighters were sworn in for one full-time position and two call positions by the select board Monday evening. Chief Mark Emery presented three individuals, Denzel Boucher, Andrew Krajeski, and Blake Gondella, to the select board for appointment and swearing in. Boucher graduated with an associates...
thelocalne.ws
Whittier Tech to host open house for prospective students
HAVERHILL – Whittier Tech will host an open house for prospective students across Essex County in November. The event at the regional high school is for eighth graders and their families. Those seeking to attend can take part in informational workshops and presentations. Topics include how to apply to...
thelocalne.ws
Police advise residents to secure valuables after vehicle break-ins
IPSWICH – After a “significant increase” in vehicle break-ins in local communities, police Chief Paul A. Nikas has reminded residents to secure their cars and belongings. “Over the past few days multiple North Shore communities, including Ipswich, have seen a significant increase in motor vehicle break ins,”...
thelocalne.ws
Artist out in all weather to capture nature’s “ephemeral beauty”
IPSWICH — The dunes at Crane Beach took center stage in the gallery at Hall-Haskell House recently. Artist Brett Gamache is a plein air landscape painter from Ipswich. He received his M.F.A from the University of New Hampshire and a bachelor’s degree from MassArt. Throughout his career, he...
thelocalne.ws
Sorry, soiree is not free, but Crane Estate Art Show is
IPSWICH — The 19th annual Crane Estate Art Show & Sale: My Happy Place will feature more than 200 works of original artwork on the first and second floors of the Great House, student works in the Casino Complex, and a special theme-inspired installation. Art proceeds will benefit the...
