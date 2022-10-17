Read full article on original website
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are
After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
How Culture House, the Women-Led Production Company behind ‘Hair Tales,‘ Is Challenging Hollywood’s Approach to Inclusion
Audiences have embraced all of Oprah Winfrey’s signature looks from the fluffed pixie to the long under bob, and now her signature curls. But they may not have known about Winfrey’s lifelong hair journey that led to her current look or even what drove Issa Rae to appreciate and love her natural hair after going completely bald. Now both stories are being told in Hulu’s upcoming docuseries, “The Hair Tales,” which premieres on Oct. 22 on Hulu, as well as OWN.
Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone isn’t leaving Broadway. Despite her recent move to give up her Actor’s Equity card, which fans took as a sign of her impending retirement, she says she’s just taking a break. “I just gave up my equity card, but that doesn’t mean...
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full Season Pickup at ABC
With the pickup, the first season of the broadcast drama series will now run for a total of 22 episodes. The series debuted on Sept. 27. It airs Tuesdays on ABC. 'The Rookie: Feds' Premiere Reaches 6.3 Million Total Viewers In One Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE) “The Rookie: Feds”...
‘House of the Dragon’s‘ Wild Pace Made It TV’s Most Fun and Dizzying Show
“Baelor” was, after all, the first-season “Game of Thrones” episode that reset fan expectations and made the show’s legend. In it, the seeming hero of the series, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) waited for his execution, a fate that seemed unthinkable to fans who hadn’t read the books. That it ended up carried out, cutting short the life of the person for whom we’d been rooting, meant that not only this was a world in which no one was safe, but in which morality was irrelevant.
