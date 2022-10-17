After four days of voting, Mahwah senior Brayden Lowe-Massi has been selected as the North Jersey Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Week.

Lowe-Massi has been a breakout runner all year in cross-country and edged Paramus star Bryce Teto in the closest boys race of the day to win the Bergen B title.

Here were the other nominees:

Younes Abada

Secaucus senior

Abada won his second straight North Hudson championship, breaking 16 minutes for a 5,000 meter course for the first time.

Joseph Capuzzo

Waldwick senior

It was a historic week for Capuzzo, who set the Warrior course record at Darlington Park, and won the Bergen D division, the first Waldwick boy since 1990. He joined his father, Paul, as a Bergen group champion.

Dylan Decambre

Bergen Tech senior

Decambre continued to roll and became Bergen Tech's first Bergen group champion in 15 years when he won the Bergen A race in the fastest time by a Bergen boy this year.

Paul Maguire

Don Bosco senior

It's go time for the repeat winner of the Bergen E title as he seeks to add the Bergen Meet of Champions cross-country title to the 3,200 title he earned last spring and become a legitimate state contender.

Results

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brayden Lowe-Massi voted North Jersey Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Week for Oct. 10-16