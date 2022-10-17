Read full article on original website
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actor Ron Masak dies at 86
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Ron Masak, best known for his role as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on “Murder, She Wrote,” died Thursday at 86. Masak died of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks and was surrounded by his wife, Kay, and his six children, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
