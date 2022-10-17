Read full article on original website
Apple no longer selling 2015 Apple TV HD
Apple has discontinued sales of its fourth-generation Apple TV after unveiling the new Apple TV 4K at its Take Note event on Tuesday. Apple announced two versions of the Apple TV 4K on Tuesday, which feature an A15 processor and varying network and storage options. The introduction of the new...
YouTube Premium Family Plan gets a big price hike
Apple users who are paying for the YouTube Premium Family Plan via in-app purchase will see a substantial price hike on top of an already steep increase for the service. YouTube has begun informing customers that they will see a price hike on YouTube Premium family subscriptions starting November 21. The subscription will jump from $17.99 to $22.99.
macOS Ventura gets second Release Candidate beta
The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test...
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control
Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
Next Apple TV to be priced even lower, says Kuo
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to suggest that Apple may drop the price of the Apple TV even further in future releases to capture a larger market share.. On Tuesday, Apple announced its newest Apple TV 4K. The model saw some predictable upgrades, including increased storage and a more powerful A15 chip.
How to move or hide the Dock in macOS
Learn how to easily change the size, placement, and even hide your Dock inmacOS. The macOS Dock is a handy place where you can store your most used applications and access applications and features currently in use. Typically it sits at the bottom of your screen.
Analyst claims OLED is coming to iPad Pro in 2024
Display analyst Ross Young correctly predicted that the 202211-inch iPad Pro update would lack mini LED backlighting, and now says both it and the 12.9-inch model will get OLED in two years. Days before...
Jony Ive's replacement Evans Hankey is leaving Apple
Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company three years after she was appointed Jony Ive's replacement. "Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across...
Apple rumored to be testing macOS for M2 iPad Pro
One of the leading complaints surrounding the iPad is its lack of desktop-class software support. There have been constant calls for Apple to port not just Final Cut Pro, but also a full version of macOS to the iPad. Leaker Majin Bu's sources have shared that Apple is working on...
How to run Windows 95 as an app on your Mac for nostalgia
Slack developer Felix Rieseberg built an Electron app forMac that can run Windows 95. Here's how to get started. Rather than purchasing a complex virtualization environment, the nostalgic or curious can take a trip...
How to turn on Do Not Disturb mode in macOS
Do Not Disturb has been a feature of Apple devices since iOS 6, but Apple has since brought the feature tomacOS. Here's how to use it. Notifications can be a blessing and a curse....
DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro will have a free & $95 premium version
After Apple spilled the beans in its iPad video, the developer DaVinci Resolve has detailed the feature set for the release expected before the end of the year. The forthcoming release of DaVinci Resolve...
M2 iPad Pro, Apple Pencil woes, redesigned 10.9-inch iPad
Apple's redesigned iPad and updated iPad Pro models have shaken up the whole iPad range. Your AppleInsider Podcast hosts look at whether that's good or bad -- plus what Apple is doing with its two new Apple TV 4K editions. Apple's introduction of a new entry-level iPad has created a...
How to check battery health on iOS & iPadOS
No matter how well you take care of a device, your battery's health will slowly deteriorate over time. Here's how to quickly check the health of your iPhone or iPad battery. A low-health battery...
Google is practically begging Apple to adopt RCS, but still isn't all-in itself
In recent months, the company has urged Apple to adopt the Rich Communication Services standard. In August, Android created a website highlighting some of the interoperability between Android and iOS. Some issues include broken group chats, lack of end-to-end encryption and typing indicators, low-quality media, and more. Android believes Apple...
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
Completing the process it began with theiPhone 7 in 2015, Apple has now removed the headphone jack from all of its new mobile devices. The sole device Apple sells that still retains the old jack is 2021's 9th generation iPad.
Level Lock+ review: Must-have HomeKit smart lock with Apple Home Key support
Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out. Level...
Google Pixel team burns Apple on Twitter — from an iPhone
Maybe the words "Twitter for iPhone" should be made a lot bigger, because Google Pixel's marketing team have become just the latest to diss Apple online — from aniPhone. Surely, surely, this is...
