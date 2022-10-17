ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Tom Brady Thinks He Sacrifices as Much for His Kids As Our Service Members & He Honestly Needs a Time0ut

Leaving your kids to go to work is hard, especially when you have to travel for your job (or take pump breaks throughout the day). Earning a multi-million-dollar paycheck like Tom Brady — who topped Forbes 2022 list of highest-paid players at $75 million — eases the sting a little. But not for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and dad of three. He recently complained that going to work is comparable to a military deployment, and we are rolling our eyes at the self-centeredness. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy