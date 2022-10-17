ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
Police: 6 dead in Hartland apartment fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department confirmed six people died in an apartment fire Friday morning. Police said reports came in about a fire at a four family apartment building located in Mansfield Court at 5:11 a.m. Upon arrival, departments were met with a large fire and began rescuing people from the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials said they are opening a criminal investigation.
HARTLAND, WI
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
MILWAUKEE, WI
In Focus: Washington Co. combats opioid problem

WISCONSIN — Washington County, like the rest of Wisconsin, has seen a spike in overdoses and deaths linked to fentanyl. The sheriff there said roughly 87% of the county's overdose deaths, have been linked to fentanyl. In August, Washington County was approaching 25 overdose deaths, the total number it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Kimberly flexes muscles, avenges loss to Fond du Lac in WIAA playoff opener

KIMBERLY, Wis. — A game’s biggest moment rarely happens with six minutes left in the first quarter. But the overflow crowd at Papermaker Stadium collectively held its breath when Fond du Lac faced a fourth-and-goal from the Kimberly 4-yard line midway through the first quarter in a WIAA Division 1, Level 1 playoff football game Friday night.
KIMBERLY, WI

