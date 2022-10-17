HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department confirmed six people died in an apartment fire Friday morning. Police said reports came in about a fire at a four family apartment building located in Mansfield Court at 5:11 a.m. Upon arrival, departments were met with a large fire and began rescuing people from the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials said they are opening a criminal investigation.

HARTLAND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO