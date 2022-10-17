BEIJING (AP) — A major weeklong meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party was expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s hold on power. The closing session was underway with about 2,000 delegates in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. They also will formally approve a new Central Committee of about 200 members to govern the party for the next five years. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled Sunday. Foreign media were not allowed into the first part of the meeting, presumably when the voting was taking place.

