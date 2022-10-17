Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Potomac basketball to honor Kyle Honore in different ways this season
Anthony Mills planned on hosting a basketball tournament this December. It’s something he did at Colonial Forge and something he wanted to continue as Potomac’s new boys coach. What Mills needed was a name for the tournament. Fittingly, he decided to name it after former Potomac standout Kyle...
Inside Nova
Madison to host Westfield in big football clash
It used to be the Madison Warhawks couldn’t beat the Westfield Bulldogs. Now it’s the other way around, at least for two games, between the Concorde District high-school football rivals. Madison defeated Westfield the last two times the teams met, including a 34-0 rout last fall and a...
Inside Nova
Potomac School golfers second in MAC tournament
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the Potomac School Panthers nearly won a third straight league golf championship. With no returning top players from last fall’s high-school squad, the Panthers still finished second in this season’s 18-hole Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, played on the par-70 Falls Road Golf Course in Maryland in windy conditions.
Inside Nova
InFive: Final Gateway hearing, Kings Dominion news and rebounding temperatures
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday that the afternoon session of the board’s Nov. 1 meeting will be canceled so supervisors can hold the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. 4....
Inside Nova
Prince William supervisors give final approval to Quartz District in Dale City
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval Tuesday. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 to approve the Quartz District mixed-use project in Dale City. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, was absent from the vote. The project is planned on 145 acres...
Inside Nova
Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location
Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
Inside Nova
Biker riders played the role of lookouts
For years, the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets have been held on the course at busy Bluemont Park in Arlington. And at times, because many pedestrians and runners are in the same place at the same time in the park and on the course, there have been collisions, or near collisions, between those different parties.
Inside Nova
Kettle Run student asks Fauquier Board of Supervisors to rename John Mosby and Lee highways
Mia Heller, the Kettle Run High School student who started a petition to rename John S. Mosby and Lee highways, went before the Fauquier Board of Supervisors last week to make her request official. In July, Heller, 15, published a petition on Change.org requesting that the county rename both roadways...
Inside Nova
Arlington candidates: Teaching ranks need to reflect diversity of student body
Arlington’s public-school leaders may tout the 27,000-student district for its wide range of diverse students. But can anything be done to broaden diversity among the staff?. The issue was one of the key themes during an Oct. 15 online roundtable, sponsored by the education committee of the Arlington NAACP and Black Parents of Arlington, which attracted School Board aspirants Bethany Sutton and James Vell Rives IV.
Inside Nova
Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands
The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
Inside Nova
Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall
Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
Inside Nova
Major N.Va. jurisdictions all see decline in year-over-year home sales
The five major jurisdictions that comprise Northern Virginia saw a cumulative 30.8-percent dropoff in home sales in September compared to a year ago, according to new data. And with one exception, the decline was generally consistent across the region. A total of 2,424 properties went to closing during the month...
Inside Nova
Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association
The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote. But victory was hardly declared by union members from the Prince William Education Association, who...
Inside Nova
With safety approvals, Metro Silver Line could run to Dulles by Thanksgiving
Metro officials say passengers could be riding Metrorail to Dulles International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday rush, if only the system’s safety watchdog signs off on its 7000 series return-to-service plan and a safety certification for the Silver Line extension. Metro said the system can be made ready to...
Inside Nova
Tips lead to arrest of D.C. man in rape at Vienna hotel
Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The department earlier...
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle needs to focus on home-purchase opportunities
Editor: Arlington’s transit-oriented- development policy – keeping dense development close to Metro stations while “protecting” traditional single-family neighborhoods with minimal density – has been an overwhelming success for the environment, traffic congestion, the county’s tax base and the amenities that the county offers, including schools.
Inside Nova
Letter; Debate shows Missing Middle proponents are short on specifics
Editor: Great thanks to the civic-association sponsors of the Oct. 5 County Board candidates’ forum at Dorothy Hamm Middle School. Informal and well-moderated, it allowed the audience to appreciate the different talents each candidate might bring to the Arlington County Board and to learn, at least from one candidate, a good bit about the Missing Middle issue.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Vienna leaders need to get back on track
It can be hard being a government official, at any level, sitting up there on a dais, because sometimes it’s difficult to see how the body’s behavior is viewed by the public whose interests, hopefully, are being served. We can’t speak to what’s happening internally, but from the...
Inside Nova
Infamous red panda Rusty dies in Colorado
Rusty, the infamous red panda who escaped the National Zoo in 2013 only to be found in a tree in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, has died at a Colorado zoo. National Zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson confirmed Rusty’s death to WTOP. Rusty was 10. The Pueblo Zoo said in...
Inside Nova
Final PW Digital Gateway hearing set for Nov. 1
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday that the afternoon session of the board’s Nov. 1 meeting will be canceled so supervisors can hold the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers...
