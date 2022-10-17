ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas Park, VA

Inside Nova

Potomac basketball to honor Kyle Honore in different ways this season

Anthony Mills planned on hosting a basketball tournament this December. It’s something he did at Colonial Forge and something he wanted to continue as Potomac’s new boys coach. What Mills needed was a name for the tournament. Fittingly, he decided to name it after former Potomac standout Kyle...
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Madison to host Westfield in big football clash

It used to be the Madison Warhawks couldn’t beat the Westfield Bulldogs. Now it’s the other way around, at least for two games, between the Concorde District high-school football rivals. Madison defeated Westfield the last two times the teams met, including a 34-0 rout last fall and a...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School golfers second in MAC tournament

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the Potomac School Panthers nearly won a third straight league golf championship. With no returning top players from last fall’s high-school squad, the Panthers still finished second in this season’s 18-hole Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, played on the par-70 Falls Road Golf Course in Maryland in windy conditions.
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location

Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

Biker riders played the role of lookouts

For years, the annual Arlington County girls and boys high-school cross country meets have been held on the course at busy Bluemont Park in Arlington. And at times, because many pedestrians and runners are in the same place at the same time in the park and on the course, there have been collisions, or near collisions, between those different parties.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington candidates: Teaching ranks need to reflect diversity of student body

Arlington’s public-school leaders may tout the 27,000-student district for its wide range of diverse students. But can anything be done to broaden diversity among the staff?. The issue was one of the key themes during an Oct. 15 online roundtable, sponsored by the education committee of the Arlington NAACP and Black Parents of Arlington, which attracted School Board aspirants Bethany Sutton and James Vell Rives IV.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Both beavers, and their name, gone from Arlington wetlands

The beavers are gone from Beaver Pond Park. And now their name is, too. Arlington County Board members voted unanimously Oct. 18 to rename the property “Ballston Wetland Park,” in hopes of encouraging the public to visit the natural surroundings. The site is located near where Interstate 66...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Republican candidates bolster fundraising in election homestretch; Democrats still hold advantage overall

Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives. Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Major N.Va. jurisdictions all see decline in year-over-year home sales

The five major jurisdictions that comprise Northern Virginia saw a cumulative 30.8-percent dropoff in home sales in September compared to a year ago, according to new data. And with one exception, the decline was generally consistent across the region. A total of 2,424 properties went to closing during the month...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association

The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote. But victory was hardly declared by union members from the Prince William Education Association, who...
Inside Nova

Tips lead to arrest of D.C. man in rape at Vienna hotel

Community tips led to the identification and Tuesday arrest of a D.C. man suspected in an Oct. 1 rape at a Vienna hotel. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 4 p.m. at Metro Center Station, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The department earlier...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: Missing Middle needs to focus on home-purchase opportunities

Editor: Arlington’s transit-oriented- development policy – keeping dense development close to Metro stations while “protecting” traditional single-family neighborhoods with minimal density – has been an overwhelming success for the environment, traffic congestion, the county’s tax base and the amenities that the county offers, including schools.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter; Debate shows Missing Middle proponents are short on specifics

Editor: Great thanks to the civic-association sponsors of the Oct. 5 County Board candidates’ forum at Dorothy Hamm Middle School. Informal and well-moderated, it allowed the audience to appreciate the different talents each candidate might bring to the Arlington County Board and to learn, at least from one candidate, a good bit about the Missing Middle issue.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Vienna leaders need to get back on track

It can be hard being a government official, at any level, sitting up there on a dais, because sometimes it’s difficult to see how the body’s behavior is viewed by the public whose interests, hopefully, are being served. We can’t speak to what’s happening internally, but from the...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Infamous red panda Rusty dies in Colorado

Rusty, the infamous red panda who escaped the National Zoo in 2013 only to be found in a tree in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, has died at a Colorado zoo. National Zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson confirmed Rusty’s death to WTOP. Rusty was 10. The Pueblo Zoo said in...
PUEBLO, CO
Inside Nova

Final PW Digital Gateway hearing set for Nov. 1

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday that the afternoon session of the board’s Nov. 1 meeting will be canceled so supervisors can hold the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

