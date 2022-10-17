ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Medical News Today

Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
PennLive.com

Toy guns recalled because batteries can overheat and start a fire

Gel Blaster Surge 1.0 toy guns that were sold on the East Coast at Kitty Hawk stores and online at retailers including Amazon have been recalled because the batteries can overheat and ignite. “The lithium-ion battery pack inside the handle can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard,” according to...
PennLive.com

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in lake

A boy has died of a brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in Lake Mead this month, authorities in Nevada said. The patient, identified only as a male under the age of 18, is believed to have been exposed while on the Arizona side of the lake “at the beginning of October,” according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
NEVADA STATE
