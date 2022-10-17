Read full article on original website
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Toy guns recalled because batteries can overheat and start a fire
Gel Blaster Surge 1.0 toy guns that were sold on the East Coast at Kitty Hawk stores and online at retailers including Amazon have been recalled because the batteries can overheat and ignite. “The lithium-ion battery pack inside the handle can overheat and ignite, posing a fire hazard,” according to...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in lake
A boy has died of a brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in Lake Mead this month, authorities in Nevada said. The patient, identified only as a male under the age of 18, is believed to have been exposed while on the Arizona side of the lake “at the beginning of October,” according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Respiratory virus is spreading quickly at high rates in children: Here’s what you should know
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not record hospitalizations or deaths caused by the respiratory syncytial virus, a common cold-like virus. Though, the CDC says cases are on the rise across the U.S. Many children’s hospitals have spoken to CNN, telling the news outlet they are overwhelmed...
Is Pa. among the top states with hiring woes? This study found out
A new study from WalletHub has found which states have businesses that are struggling with hiring employees the most. Fortunately, researchers found Pennsylvania isn’t among those states. SIMILAR STORIES: 3 Pennsylvania colleges among U.S.’s ‘best’: study. In order to complete this study, WalletHub compared all 50...
