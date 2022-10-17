Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brooks objects vociferously to playing of rap video
Another day, another shouting match between Darrell Brooks Jr. and Judge Jennifer Dorow, as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident objected vociferously to a video brought in as an exhibit that he said he was not aware of. The video — played without volume in court — appeared...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend felon arrested for alleged drunk driving, possession of a firearm
WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they arrested a 45-year-old West Bend man, who is currently on parole for two felonies (1st degree reckless homicide and 1st degree reckless endangering safety offenses from 1999 and 2000), for allegedly driving while intoxicated and being in possession of a firearm Thursday night.
40-year-old mother of four killed in hit-and-run, police seek driver
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Thursday night.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Six confirmed deaths in Hartland apartment fire
HARTLAND – Six people died as the result of an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court Friday, according to the Hartland Police Department. Initially, first responders reported that there were seven fatalities, but after further investigation it was confirmed that there were six deaths, according to Police Chief Torin Misko.
dailydodge.com
GoFundMe Established For Victim Of Attempted Murder In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A GoFundMe page has been setup for the victim in an attempted murder in Beaver Dam over the weekend. A Fall River teen is accused of choking, stabbing and running over the juvenile victim with his car Saturday night near the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart. The victim was in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Windsor ID’d
WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in Windsor earlier this month. Deputy Cody Woods, who has four years of law enforcement experience, shot 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in Windsor on Oct. 13. Woods has been put on...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
nbc15.com
19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Port Washington High school evacuated after active shooter threat
PORT WASHINGTON — An apparent hoax sent police officers around the state to their local schools for reports of an active shooter Thursday morning, part of a nationwide scam, according to an FBI official. Among the schools to receive threats was Port Washington High School, who at around 9:30...
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Custer rollover crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide suspect's bail 'completely inappropriate,' judge rules
Lamar Conners, 17, is accused of shooting and killing a man he lived with. Two days after his bail was set at $2,000, he posted it and was released from custody. Prosecutors called the bail "unbelievable" and a judge ruled it was "completely inappropriate."
6 dead in Hartland apartment fire, criminal investigation underway
The Hartland police chief confirmed six people are dead following an apartment fire this morning. Police say a criminal investigation is underway with the assistance of state authorities.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
nbc15.com
Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
