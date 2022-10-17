ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Brooks objects vociferously to playing of rap video

Another day, another shouting match between Darrell Brooks Jr. and Judge Jennifer Dorow, as the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident objected vociferously to a video brought in as an exhibit that he said he was not aware of. The video — played without volume in court — appeared...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend felon arrested for alleged drunk driving, possession of a firearm

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they arrested a 45-year-old West Bend man, who is currently on parole for two felonies (1st degree reckless homicide and 1st degree reckless endangering safety offenses from 1999 and 2000), for allegedly driving while intoxicated and being in possession of a firearm Thursday night.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Six confirmed deaths in Hartland apartment fire

HARTLAND – Six people died as the result of an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court Friday, according to the Hartland Police Department. Initially, first responders reported that there were seven fatalities, but after further investigation it was confirmed that there were six deaths, according to Police Chief Torin Misko.
HARTLAND, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Shannon Bailey Plowed Car Into Crowd at Pool Hall, Killed Woman, Injured 30 Others | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #40

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Shannon Bailey was one of them. His release was discretionary. 40th in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
nbc15.com

19-year-old fighting for life after getting stabbed five times

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenage woman is fighting for her life after getting stabbed about five times, according to the Janesville Police Department. Officers arrived to North Osborne Avenue on Janesville’s west side Wednesday evening for a report of a stabbing. There, they found the 19-year-old with life threatening stab wounds.
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Atkinson shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Atkinson on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19. Police said the shooter(s) fired at the 22-year-old victim, who was in a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Port Washington High school evacuated after active shooter threat

PORT WASHINGTON — An apparent hoax sent police officers around the state to their local schools for reports of an active shooter Thursday morning, part of a nationwide scam, according to an FBI official. Among the schools to receive threats was Port Washington High School, who at around 9:30...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station attendant assaulted in armed robbery: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a gas station attendant was assaulted during an armed robbery in the city's Harambee neighborhood late Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened near Vel R. Phillips and Center around 11:45 p.m. Police said someone held the attendant at gunpoint and took their wallet. Additionally, police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Custer rollover crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning, Oct. 20 near Sherman and Custer. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say a vehicle crashed and rolled. "This is all the info that is available it does not appear there were any serious injuries. Reports are in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Man Killed in Kenosha Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person killed in a shooting in Kenosha last week has been identified. It happened just after 2 AM last Thursday in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. Carl Vines of Kenosha was said to have been found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
MADISON, WI

