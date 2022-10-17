ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Trump nips Biden in New York Times poll among likely voters

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0savYg_0icAnPzh00

Former President Trump leads President Biden by 1 point in a hypothetical rematch, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday.

Trump leads Biden, 45 to 44 percent, when likely voters were asked whom they would support if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

That’s roughly in line with previous polling showing Trump leading Biden, Vice President Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in hypothetical match-ups.

Other polls have been more favorable for Biden, including a Yahoo News-YouGov poll last month that had Biden leading Trump by 6 points.

Last week, Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he “can beat Donald Trump again” and in the past he has said he would welcome a rematch with Trump, whom he defeated with a historic amount of votes in the 2020 election.

Biden and the White House have repeatedly said the president intends to seek reelection, but have stopped short of a definitive announcement. Trump has flirted with a 2024 run and said his mind was made up but has not announced his candidacy.

The New York Times-Siena College poll also shows Biden’s approval ratings are underwater, even after the president had climbed higher in other polls.

In the new poll, just 39 percent approve of how Biden is handling his job, which comes as inflation remains at a 40-year high and accelerated in September.

Meanwhile, about 43 percent of likely voters currently have a favorable opinion of Trump, according to the poll, compared to 52 percent who have an unfavorable opinion.

The New York Times-Siena College poll was conducted from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 among 792 registered voters. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Comments / 138

Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

Hypothetical Poll? Ha..Ha.. Who did you poll? Trump supporters? Obviously. Now I know we don't want either one in 2024, but come on, really, a hypothetical poll? Why don't you just put on Johnny Carson's "Great Carnac Hat" ? At least it would help you see more clearly...lol

Reply(11)
37
Dmose
4d ago

Trump will not run for president in 2024. His ego cannot survive a second loss. He will instead assume a new role in manipulating individual state elections via his endorsement routine. That way, he can become the godfather of the republican party for as long as he lives. All republican candidates in those states will be expected to kiss his ring if they want to win.

Reply(9)
21
Carolyn Lantrip
4d ago

Why have they not investigated the Clinton’s !!!!! They took lots of stuff from the White House when they left but being a Democrat they do nothing!!! They don’t stop with the Republicans !!! I have never seen the Hate that Democrats are doing!!! They are in the FBI and CIA ruining the Country 😩

Reply(4)
13
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
The Hill

Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll

A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

731K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy