Dallas, TX

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWiD9_0icAn7R600

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there’s still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.

While it was no jackpot, a seven-figure prize is nothing to scoff at. The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Harrold ! #TexasLottery #Texas .”

This winning ticket, according to the lottery, matched all five of the winning numbers just missing the Powerball to let the jackpot prize of $454 million slip through their fingers. The winning numbers were 32, 37, 40, 58, and 62 and the Powerball was 15.

It was sold at a 7-Eleven on Highway 287 East in the city of Harrold; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, Oct. 17 with a jackpot of $480 million which has a cash value of $242.2 million.

Cricket Cricket
4d ago

Darn, 454 million slipped through the winners fingers! They only won 1 million. Gee darn, darn. After taxes, a new car and house. Broke again! lol

Reply
4
 

fox4news.com

Lucky North Texan wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

TERRELL, Texas - Some lucky person from Terrell won a million dollars on a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart on Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. The winner chose to remain anonymous. The Texas Lottery says the winning ticket was from the game 500X.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

