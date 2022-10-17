$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there’s still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.

While it was no jackpot, a seven-figure prize is nothing to scoff at. The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Harrold ! #TexasLottery #Texas .”

This winning ticket, according to the lottery, matched all five of the winning numbers just missing the Powerball to let the jackpot prize of $454 million slip through their fingers. The winning numbers were 32, 37, 40, 58, and 62 and the Powerball was 15.

It was sold at a 7-Eleven on Highway 287 East in the city of Harrold; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, Oct. 17 with a jackpot of $480 million which has a cash value of $242.2 million.

