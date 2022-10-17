Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – October 21, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. After concerns of a juvenile being kidnapped, the Pocatello Police Department is confirming that there was no abduction. They also say reports of an armed suspect was unfounded. 2. Yellowstone National Park visitors...
An Old Fashioned Harvest Festival to save historical park
SHELLY, Idaho (KIFI) – The North Bingham County Historical Park in Shelley lost access to water last spring. Now, volunteers are holding “An Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival” to help save the park from further destruction in 2023. The festival will include hayrides, a pumpkin carving competition, a potato...
Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual City of Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22. The pumpkin walk at McCowin Park from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. is free to attend. This year, there are more than 40 entries from local organizations that will set up pumpkin displays of all kinds, competing for great prize money. There will also be several vendors, free swag and treats and music.
Scouting for Food food drive to be held this weekend
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and their co-sponsors are inviting local residents to participate the annual “Scouting for Food” community food drive Saturday, October 22, to help fill local food banks to supply needs during the upcoming holiday season and beyond.
Fuel spill quickly contained
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a fuel spill located at the 1500 block of E 17th Street. The spill occurred in a large parking lot on the southwest corner of E...
Idaho Falls city government comes to elementary students
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper met with third graders Thursday at Edgewood Elementary School. The idea was to meet in person to discuss how city government is run. This is a part of the Readers for Leaders program. The mayor read to the third...
US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The US Marshals need help to find an armed and dangerous man who they say may be in the area. Adam Lloyd Vallely of Blackfoot has a federal warrant for his arrest. They say he is wanted for a federal probation violation for drug use.
Structure fire under investigation
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Friday located at 160N. 1s t W. #12, Twin Pines Manor apartments in Rexburg. At around 2:50 p.m., fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. Wind was a significant factor in the spread of the fire. Eight apartments were affected by fire, smoke and water damage.
Pocatello police looking for car involved in possible child abduction
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police are looking for a suspect who may have been involved with a possible juvenile abduction. They said it may have happened in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday. They say their person of interest is a slender man, wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. His race is unknown.
Cardiovascular endowment established at Portneuf Health
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Heart patients in southeast Idaho will benefit thanks to the generosity of a Portneuf Medical Center Heart and Vascular patient. Ann Wheeler recently established the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Portneuf Health. The endowment, held in trust at the Portneuf Health Trust...
Pocatello police determine incident was not attempted abduction
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 3:15 a.m. Through further investigation, Pocatello Polcie were able to determine the incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle was in the area but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as...
Pocatello CDBG Program helps fund community projects
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program helps support community development and expand economic opportunities for Pocatello residents who earn below the area median income. With the help of the Pocatello CDBG program, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services (SVDP) at the...
