AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual City of Ammon Pumpkin Walk kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22. The pumpkin walk at McCowin Park from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. is free to attend. This year, there are more than 40 entries from local organizations that will set up pumpkin displays of all kinds, competing for great prize money. There will also be several vendors, free swag and treats and music.

AMMON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO