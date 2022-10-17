Read full article on original website
‘Black Samurai’: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Joins Netflix Feature Adaptation Of Popular Book Series
While Chad Stahelski wraps up post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” he has one of his next projects lined up at Netflix. Deadline reports that Stahleski will direct the streamer’s feature film adaptation of the “Black Samurai” novels, about an American soldier who learns the way of the samurai.
‘Sam & Kate’ Trailer: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek Star In Comedy Co-Starring Their Children On November 11
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are two of the most beloved actors of their generation. Now, in their next film together, they’ll have to fend with a new generation: their real-life kids. “Sam & Kate” stars Hoffman and Spacek, but their children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk, also co-star...
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks Pushing For The Justice Society, The Superman Of It All & More [Interview]
The long-awaited DC Universe “Black Adam” superhero film premiered recently in New York, the review embargo has been lifted (read our review here), and everyone is free, per Warner Bros., to discuss the film in whatever terms they like. If you’re online, especially on Twitter, you’ve likely already heard all about the film’s post-credit scene, what that means for the future of the DC Universe, and more.
‘Joker: Folie á Deux’: ‘Industry’ Star Harry Lawtey Joins Cast Of Todd Phillips’ Highly Anticipated Sequel
Love it or hate it, Todd Phillips‘ 2019 film “Joker” still made $1.074 billion at the global box office. That means even though its sequel doesn’t hit theaters until October 2024, “Joker: Folie á Deux” is one of Hollywood’s most anticipated films. And who could blame fanboys for their excitement with Lady Gaga on board as Harley Quinn and a supporting cast of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz? That’s not a bad place to start for a sequel, especially on top of Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker.
Laurence Fishburne Offers His Honest Take On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & Was Just Fine With Not Being Involved
Whenever you talk about “The Matrix” and its sequels, there are plenty of people that hate everything that came after the original film. However, even in the worst of the sequels, it’s hard to deny the trio of leads in the films, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, is great. So, when “The Matrix Resurrections” was announced and Fishburne wasn’t among the returnees, people were rightfully bummed. Now, having seen the film, it appears Fishburne himself is perfectly happy to have been left out.
James Gray Wants To Do An ‘Armageddon Time’ Sequel Focusing On Anne Hathaway’s Character
Filmmaker James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” opens in limited theaters on October 28. The drama, a 1980s period piece, sees Gray return to his roots in New York. But instead of a crime drama, like his early New York films, “Little Odessa,” “The Yards,” and “We Own The Night,” his latest is a deeply personal, semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale about family, privilege, the American dream, and saying goodbye to the past.
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4 Review: A Hilariously Playful Tribute To Cinema With An Amazing Cast
Hosted by Helen Mirren, the venerable public television staple “Documentary Now!” enters its 53rd season. Or so goes the running joke that ties together the fourth season of the satirical IFC comedy, back after a nearly four-year hiatus. Although Bill Hader, now in his “Barry” era, is no longer a part of the show, co-creator and star Fred Armisen remains as hilarious as ever with a top-notch troupe of guest stars that had me in stitches throughout the six-episode season.
‘Nope’: Jordan Peele On Preserving The Mystery For His Actors & Says He & Keke Palmer Are Looking To Work Together Again
One of the biggest box office hits and critically-acclaimed films of the year, Jordan Peele’s mysterious UFO horror thriller “Nope” is finally coming to home video. While the Digital Collector’s Edition of “Nope” was released in September, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives on October 25, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To boot, Peacock announced today that the film will be available on its streaming service on November 18.
‘Maria’: Angelina Jolie Will Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín’s Upcoming Biopic
With “Neruda,” “Jackie,” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has explored the limits and possibilities of the biopic. Now he’ll do it again with a new female subject, and Angelina Jolie set to star. READ MORE: ‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki Stars As Princess Diana In The Bitter Prince Charles Divorce Years
It’s been a minute since “The Crown” season four, two years to be exact, which was almost an entire pandemic ago, but Peter Morgan’s acclaimed Netflix series finally returns in November. Season four was set between 1979 and 1990, is set during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year run as prime minister, and also introduced Lady Diana Spencer into the series. The fifth season of “The Crown” is set entirely in the 1990s and, in doing so, ages up a lot of the characters who are now played by new actors.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’: Martin McDonagh Has A Timeline For A Third Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Film [Interview]
It’s been a good couple of months for acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and director Martin McDonagh. His latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” won both Best Actor (Colin Farrell) and Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival in September. And, at publication, his follow-up to the Oscar-winning “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” is about to hit theaters with not only a stellar 89 on Metacritic but 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with over 80 reviews so far. It seems the long-awaited “In Bruges” reunion of Farrell, McDonagh, and Brendan Gleeson was worth the wait.
Emma Corrin Talks Importance Of ‘My Policeman’ & Says She Couldn’t Put The Scripts For ‘Retreat’ Down [Interview]
No, Emma Corrin was not going to talk about their “My Policeman” co-star Harry Styles. Perhaps I should have been more forceful in my questioning, but…no. Considering the swirl of gossip around the pop star that shouldn’t be surprising. But, when asked about working with Styles and their other co-star, David Dawson, well, the response instead segued to compliment the film’s director, Michael Grandage.
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Prime Video Wants To Transport You To A Dull, Incoherent Future
Few recent sci-fi programs have premiered with the same fanfare and anticipation as Prime Video’s “The Peripheral,” dropping its first two episodes on the Amazon streamer on October 21st with a weekly rollout to follow. It’s got that Bezos money, the two main voices behind “Westworld,” and source material by the beloved William Gibson (it’s loosely based on his 2014 novel of the same name). And yet, almost from the very beginning, it’s a clunky disaster. The third season of “Westworld” was criticized for being a little hard to follow but it’s a straightforward narrative compared to this cluttered mess of a show, one that gives viewers almost no actual characters to care about and doesn’t have interesting enough ideas or style to make up for its hollowness. It’s a show that feels purposefully opaque as if being incoherent is a replacement for being smart.
Jeymes Samuel’s Bible-Era Pic’ Book Of Clarence’ Adds Omar Sy Alongside LaKeith Stanfield
Back in May, the trades announced that director Jeymes Samuel would be reuniting with his “The Harder They Fall” actor LaKeith Stanfield (“Uncut Gems”) for an original project titled “The Book Of Clarence” Written by Samuel, “Clarence” takes place in the bible-era, 29 AD. Some impressive cinematic influences for the period picture include “Ben Hur,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” A great starting point for sure, and the casting is coming together too.
‘Ironheart’: Sacha Baron Cohen Rumored For Mephisto Role In Marvel’s Upcoming Series
The MCU is already bracing for the entry of multiverse baddie Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man 3” and “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” played by Jonathan Majors (“Creed III“) but it looks like an equally menacing threat is going to be coming to meddle with the superheroes in the near future.
‘The White Lotus’: Showrunner Mike White Hints At The Show’s Season 3 Location
One of the big surprises on TV last year was HBO‘s “The White Lotus.” After the show won over critics and audiences last summer, it was greenlit for a second season in August 2021. But then the show went from a critical favorite to an award sensation, earning twenty Emmy nominations for its first season and winning ten awards. So, it’s safe to expect more seasons of “The White Lotus” after the second one premieres on October 30.
Tim Burton Talks About The “Strange Phenomenon” Of His Studio Career, His Foiled ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson & More
After a career spanning nearly forty years, Tim Burton shows no signs of slowing down, even if it’s been three years since his last film, the live-action Disney remake of “Dumbo.” Up next for the auteur? “Wednesday,” his Netflix series based on “The Addams Family” character, starring Jenny Ortega. At the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Deadline caught up with Burton, who talked about his studio career, Johnny Depp, and a lost musical project with Michael Jackson.
Tell Us About The Most Irritating Horror Movie Plot Holes And Gaps In Logic
The whole voice changer thing in Scream 3 will never not be be infuriating.
‘Creature’ Review: Asif Kapadia’s Film Of ‘Woyzeck’ Ballet Breathes New Life Into A Fiery Play [LFF]
When it first ran as an English National Ballet production in 2021, “Creature” received some fairly damning reviews from the UK theater critics. It was branded pitilessly inaccessible, muddled in its execution, and irredeemably gloomy in its outlook. A year later, and this invective could hardly be said to apply to Asif Kapadia’s new film adaption, whose shorter but otherwise faithful reproduction of its predecessor’s set design, choreography and poetic flourishes makes you wonder where—and by how much—those previous critics missed the mark.
Geena Davis Says She Once Rejected Jack Nicholson Using Advice She Received From Dustin Hoffman On ‘Tootsie’ Set
Geena Davis‘s memoir, “Dying Of Politeness,” dropped earlier this month, and in it, the actress has plenty of stories from her rise to fame and subsequent career. But one of the best stories is one she told The New Yorker in a recent profile, about the career advice her “Tootsie” co-star Dustin Hoffman told her to ward off the sexual advances of other actors.
