Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions. Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign. The officer in charge of...
BBC
Police investigate reports woman assaulted boy outside Aston school
Police are investigating after a boy was reportedly assaulted by a woman outside a school. The boy's parents reported the alleged assault, which happened in Aston, Birmingham, on 13 October, West Midlands Police said. The force said it was working with the school and would also be interviewing an off-duty...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Mohammed Kasim: Five arrested over fatal car shooting
Five people have been arrested after a man was shot in a car in Birmingham. Mohammed Kasim, 30, died in hospital after being injured on Eversley Road in Small Heath shortly after midnight on 7 July. West Midlands Police said four men aged 22 and a 17-year-old were arrested on...
BBC
Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC
Griff and Martha Thomas: Forensic review into 46 year-old deaths
Detectives have begun a forensic review into the deaths of a brother and sister in Pembrokeshire 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman, in December 1976. A jury in the original inquest ruled Mr Thomas, 73, murdered his 70-year-old...
BBC
Sparkhill baby death: Man charged with murdering three-week-old
A man has been charged with murdering a three-week-old baby after the infant was found not breathing at a house in Birmingham. Mohammed Ibrahim died a short while after being taken to hospital from the property on Dovey Road, Sparkhill, at about 03:40 BST on Tuesday. Kadees Mohammed, 29, of...
BBC
Bed-bound dementia patient, 95, assaulted by carer
A carer who assaulted a bed-bound 95-year-old woman with dementia has been fined £600. Davina Bisset, 53, lost her job and faces being struck off after admitting the assault which left her victim covered in bruises. She was reported by a junior colleague who witnessed the incident at Moncrieff...
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Benjamin Calvert jailed for one-punch killing
A man has been jailed for the one-punch killing of a new father outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 31, from South Kilvington, died from catastrophic head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk's Market Place in October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, had pleaded...
BBC
Dovercourt murder: Drug dealer rammed BMW into chef's moped
A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a "talented chef" by ramming his BMW into the back of the victim's moped. Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020. Keith McCarthy fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant.
BBC
Intruder says he did not intend to kill Freda Walker, 86
A man who assaulted and tied up an "elderly and defenceless" couple has told jurors he did not intend to kill either of them. Freda Walker died after being attacked by Vasile Culea while her husband Ken Walker survived but has since died from an unrelated cause. Giving evidence, Mr...
BBC
Prisoner still at large after mistaken release
A prisoner accidentally released from jail remains at large more than two weeks after authorities noticed he was missing. James Taplin, 24, from Cinderford in Gloucestershire was being held at Hewell Prison in Worcestershire. Charged with aggravated burglary and malicious wounding, he was due in crown court on 14 October...
BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
Comments / 0