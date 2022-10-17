ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts No. 7 Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is back in Tiger Stadium to host No. 7 Ole Miss for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB. The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the game will air from noon until 12:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU hosts No. 7 Ole Miss for homecoming on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will host No. 7 Ole Miss for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on WAFB. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) will look to keep pace in the SEC West against the Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city. Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action. “We are all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”. “It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a collaboration with Jordy Culotta of The Jordy Culotta Show, WAFB presented a special documentary on Thursday, Oct. 20. “Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City” was a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation leading up to the nationally-televised game between Zachary and Woodlawn, and their two highly-recruited quarterbacks, Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins.
ZACHARY, LA
LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the veterinary hospital is treating some of the horses that were injured in a crash. According to officials, a horse trailer was involved in a crash on I-12 East early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Governor breaks ground on $96 Million Pump Station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
NWS issues another FREEZE WARNING; warming trend carries into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have less than 24 hours for the cold air to stay in place. As the jet stream begins to flatten in the coming days, zonal flow aloft will start to bring in warmer temperatures from the west. Temperatures will be cold once again Thursday morning but should be a few degrees warmer than what we saw Wednesday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
Utility stormwater fee in BR pushed back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of you still have questions ahead of that metro council vote next week to put more of your money toward fixing the parish’s stormwater problems. District 5 councilman, Darryl Hurst says I tell people, I can’t tell you something I don’t know....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Freeze/Frost concerns Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a definite chill in the air as cold air continues to spill south out of Canada. This early Fall Arctic blast won’t last long but will have some impact while it lasts. Skies will start to clear late Tuesday and winds will diminish some allowing for radiational cooling to take place overnight. This will cause a steady fall in temperature through the night. By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30°s across much of the local area. This will result in patchy areas of frost and maybe even a few spots seeing a brief, light freeze.
BATON ROUGE, LA
