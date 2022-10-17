Read full article on original website
‘Nope’: Jordan Peele On Preserving The Mystery For His Actors & Says He & Keke Palmer Are Looking To Work Together Again
One of the biggest box office hits and critically-acclaimed films of the year, Jordan Peele’s mysterious UFO horror thriller “Nope” is finally coming to home video. While the Digital Collector’s Edition of “Nope” was released in September, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives on October 25, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. To boot, Peacock announced today that the film will be available on its streaming service on November 18.
‘Maria’: Angelina Jolie Will Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín’s Upcoming Biopic
With “Neruda,” “Jackie,” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has explored the limits and possibilities of the biopic. Now he’ll do it again with a new female subject, and Angelina Jolie set to star. READ MORE: ‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In...
‘Joker: Folie á Deux’: ‘Industry’ Star Harry Lawtey Joins Cast Of Todd Phillips’ Highly Anticipated Sequel
Love it or hate it, Todd Phillips‘ 2019 film “Joker” still made $1.074 billion at the global box office. That means even though its sequel doesn’t hit theaters until October 2024, “Joker: Folie á Deux” is one of Hollywood’s most anticipated films. And who could blame fanboys for their excitement with Lady Gaga on board as Harley Quinn and a supporting cast of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz? That’s not a bad place to start for a sequel, especially on top of Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker.
Tim Burton Talks About The “Strange Phenomenon” Of His Studio Career, His Foiled ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson & More
After a career spanning nearly forty years, Tim Burton shows no signs of slowing down, even if it’s been three years since his last film, the live-action Disney remake of “Dumbo.” Up next for the auteur? “Wednesday,” his Netflix series based on “The Addams Family” character, starring Jenny Ortega. At the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Deadline caught up with Burton, who talked about his studio career, Johnny Depp, and a lost musical project with Michael Jackson.
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Being Polite Nearly Killed Geena Davis. Now She’s Telling All—Including That Bill Murray Story.
Geena Davis’ mother had a favorite story to tell.When Davis was one year old, her mother took her to church where they lived in Wareham, Massachusetts, a place that Davis jokes is most notable for being “on the way” to Cape Cod. After fidgeting and fussing on her mother’s lap, Baby Geena managed to clock her head on the pew in front of them. The loud thud echoed throughout the church, and the congregation whipped their heads around in a stunned silence—bracing for the child to unleash screams of pain. But, as her mother often bragged, it never happened. Davis...
Laurence Fishburne Offers His Honest Take On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & Was Just Fine With Not Being Involved
Whenever you talk about “The Matrix” and its sequels, there are plenty of people that hate everything that came after the original film. However, even in the worst of the sequels, it’s hard to deny the trio of leads in the films, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, is great. So, when “The Matrix Resurrections” was announced and Fishburne wasn’t among the returnees, people were rightfully bummed. Now, having seen the film, it appears Fishburne himself is perfectly happy to have been left out.
Emma Corrin Talks Importance Of ‘My Policeman’ & Says She Couldn’t Put The Scripts For ‘Retreat’ Down [Interview]
No, Emma Corrin was not going to talk about their “My Policeman” co-star Harry Styles. Perhaps I should have been more forceful in my questioning, but…no. Considering the swirl of gossip around the pop star that shouldn’t be surprising. But, when asked about working with Styles and their other co-star, David Dawson, well, the response instead segued to compliment the film’s director, Michael Grandage.
‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell & Ben Platt Star In A Raunchy Wedding Comedy For Amazon
Can wedding comedies make a comeback? Prime Video hopes so with their upcoming release, “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” The film focuses on two siblings who venture to their half-sister’s British wedding. This adaptation of Grant Ginder’s novel hails from Claire Scanlon; her work prior to the project includes popular series ranging from “The Office” to “GLOW.” Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux crafted the screenplay: the pair are next set to write the eagerly awaited “Deadpool 3.”
‘Eternals 2’: Barry Keoghan Had To Text Kumail Nanjani For Updates, But Still Doesn’t Have Answers On A Sequel
Marvel Studios took some big chances when making “Eternals,” a feature film about the obscure god-like superheroes that the iconic Jack Kirby created. The Chloé Zhao-directed film took some liberties with the characters. One of those choices was making Barry Keoghan’s Druig, the villainous cousin of Ikaris, a more heroic and slightly romantic figure than his comic book counterpart leaving room for his return in a sequel. Marvel teased more adventures in space with the appearance of Starfox and Pip The Troll in the post-credits, but nearly one year later, there’s still no clear update on the future of an “Eternals 2.”
Ryan Coogler Explains Original ‘Black Panther 2’ Idea Was A “Character Study” Following “T’Challa’s Perspective”
It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the discourse surrounding “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is mainly focused on how the franchise is moving forward without its lead, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away after a long bout with colon cancer. Because of this discourse, each person involved with the sequel has been vocal about why they think it’s a good thing that ‘Black Panther’ is continuing and how the new film deals with the real-life tragedy. But obviously, before Boseman passed away, the “Black Panther” sequel was a very different beast.
‘Andor’: Composer Nicholas Britell Talks About Breaking All The ‘Star Wars’ Musical Rules, His Favorite Themes & More [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’: Martin McDonagh Has A Timeline For A Third Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Film [Interview]
It’s been a good couple of months for acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and director Martin McDonagh. His latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” won both Best Actor (Colin Farrell) and Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival in September. And, at publication, his follow-up to the Oscar-winning “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” is about to hit theaters with not only a stellar 89 on Metacritic but 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with over 80 reviews so far. It seems the long-awaited “In Bruges” reunion of Farrell, McDonagh, and Brendan Gleeson was worth the wait.
Anna Faris Accuses Ivan Reitman Of Misconduct During ‘My Super Ex-Girlfriend’ Production
There’s no denying Ivan Reitman’s legacy as a filmmaker. He’s the director of films such as “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters,” “Twins,” and “Kindergarten Cop.” But according to actress Anna Faris, it’s his actions during the production of one of his later films that felt like she was working under a “reign of terror.”
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks Pushing For The Justice Society, The Superman Of It All & More [Interview]
The long-awaited DC Universe “Black Adam” superhero film premiered recently in New York, the review embargo has been lifted (read our review here), and everyone is free, per Warner Bros., to discuss the film in whatever terms they like. If you’re online, especially on Twitter, you’ve likely already heard all about the film’s post-credit scene, what that means for the future of the DC Universe, and more.
‘Raymond & Ray’: Ethan Hawke On Finally Working With Ewan McGregor & The Deep Humanism Of Director Rodrigo Garcia [Interview]
You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past. Your father, whom you hated, dies. His final wish, which seems like some perverse joke from the great beyond, is that you and your half-brother not only attend the funeral but are the two men who actually dig the grave. Oh yeah, this father also named your Raymond and then had a son with another woman and named him Raymond, leaving you to be known as Raymond and Ray to distinguish yourselves from one another, seemingly yet another cruel joke your unknowable father inexplicably gave you at birth.
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Review: Paul Feig’s Foray Into Fantasy Is A Beautiful But Excruciatingly Slow Mess
Inspired by the young adult novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, the latest from Paul Feig, “The School for Good and Evil,” is a major departure for the director most known for his riotous comedies like “Spy” and “Bridesmaids“. Co-written by Feig and David Magee (“Mary Poppins Returns”), the magical adventure, unfortunately, feels each excruciatingly slow minute of its two-and-a-half-hour-long runtime.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Plays A Suicidal Crank In Upcoming Comedy-Drama From Marc Forster
Over his long career, Tom Hanks has established a rock-solid screen persona as an affectionate, good-natured father figure. The culmination of this squeaky-clean image was perhaps his Oscar-nominated performance as a TV host and legendary mensch Fred Rogers in 2019’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But more recent films like “News of the World,” “Finch,” and especially this year’s “Elvis” have seen Hanks embrace darker, more emotionally ambiguous characters.
‘Andor’: Two More Volumes Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show’s Soundtrack Arrive On November 4 & December 2
Today Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack for Lucasfilm‘s live-action series “Andor,” premiering on Disney+ now. The new album “Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score)” features music from three-time Oscar and Emmy-nominated composer Nicholas Britell composed for the show. And for those who have been keeping up with the “Star Wars” series, Britell’s music is just one of the many highlights the show has to offer.
‘Terror Train’ Review: Tubi’s Remake Of The 1980 Slasher Goes Off The Rails Fast [BHFF]
Of all the horror movies to remake, Tubi could do a lot worse than 1980’s “Terror Train.” Sure, the original is one of the countless slashers made in the wake of John Carpenter‘s 1978 classic “Halloween” and its massive success. But it’s also an underrated example of the subgenre’s formula and moral themes. On New Year’s Eve, a group of pre-med students pulls a prank on an awkward pledge who ends up traumatized in a psychiatric facility afterward. Three years later, the same group celebrates New Year’s again, this time on a party train with a bunch of costumed classmates. But someone else is on board, too: a masked killer targeting the six involved in the prank three years earlier. Could it be the same pledge long-forgotten by the students?
