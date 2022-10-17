Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Bottom-6 Looks Strong with New Additions
The St. Louis Blues have a couple of new faces in their bottom six this season. Despite being just two games into the season, it’s clear that they have a more robust bottom six this season. The luxury they have is depth, as multiple players within the organization should be playing but aren’t. Their third line could be the second line on a number of teams in the league.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Win Over Stars – 10/20/22
After a whirlwind of a couple of days following an embarrassing 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs fought off some of their demons by responding with a 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars. The story of the game was forward Nick Robertson making his season debut against his older brother, Stars forward Jason Robertson, and the former showed up for the game in a big way, potting a pair of goals including the overtime winner.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
The Hockey Writers
Penguins & Blackhawks Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to go all-in this season as the team is off to a flying start and showing no sign they’ll be slowing down any time soon. While at this point it doesn’t feel like any major moves are around the corner, this could very well change closer to the trade deadline as the Penguins will be loading up for another Cup run. Insert Chicago Blackhawks’ superstar winger Patrick Kane, who is the biggest fish on the trade market this season. Recently, beloved TSN reporter Craig Button sees the Penguins as one of the logical trade destinations for him this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets as Injuries on Defense Piling Up
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss an extended period of time after a recent neck injury suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin has a track record of concussion problems, so expect to see the team be extremely cautious when it comes to getting their veteran defenseman back into the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Off to Surprising Strong Starts Early in 2022-23
Five games into the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins are off to a surprisingly good start considering the injuries they are dealing with. Going into the season, the depth that first-year coach Jim Montgomery had was in question, but with six points in their first four games is just about as good of a start as they could have had.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders 5-2 Win Versus Sharks – 10/18/22
The New York Islanders picked up right where they left off from their previous game. After beating the Anaheim Ducks 7-1, they were looking to build momentum and win their second game in a row in front of the home crowd at UBS Arena. With three days off, the Islanders faced San Jose Sharks, a team desperate for a win, entering the game with an 0-4 record.
The Hockey Writers
4 Jets Early Season Trade Targets to Improve the Middle-6
With the regular season getting underway, injuries are beginning to mount across the league. Throughout the entire offseason, many experts believed that the Winnipeg Jets would make a move to free up some space for their defensive prospects and to help out the middle-six forward group. They are still facing...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Development of Connor Zary Important for Team’s Future
The 2022-23 hockey season is underway for the Calgary Flames organization. Head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts a few times about how it was a strong camp for many of their prospects. Initially, there was cause for concern because some prospects outperformed the NHL players who would make the team. Fortunately, the underwhelming training camp from many of the Flames hasn’t transferred to the regular season. But those prospects should provide a boost of confidence in the young crop of players who will be coming up next.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/20/22
Tonight, the New Jersey Devils are facing the New York Islanders for the first time this season at UBS Arena. Head coach Lindy Ruff‘s team will look to win consecutive games and officially turn the page after a bleak start to the 2022-23 season. The last meeting between these...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Panthers, Senators, Canadiens, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers are signing Eric Staal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are starting contract extension talks with Artem Zub but one source notes the team may need to place a bigger priority on getting that deal done. The Montreal Canadiens aren’t in a huge...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start
The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Need to Play Shane Wright More
When Shane Wright fell to the Seattle Kraken at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, everyone was ecstatic. Not often is a projected first-overall pick available at fourth overall. After a strong training camp and preseason, he made the opening night roster, but now questions about his deployment have arisen. Here is a look at what has happened during his first three games and why it is problematic.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Jets’ 4-3 Victory Over the Avalanche – 10/19/22
After the Winnipeg Jets lost to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 17, I mentioned that the new systems Rick Bowness and his staff were trying to implement were far from complete and still a work in progress. In their win over the Colorado Avalanche last night (Oct. 19), it would appear that progress is indeed being made. Here are three takeaways from the Jets’ 4-3 overtime win in Denver.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Kevin Bahl Needs More Playing Time
Scoring chances were 5-0 in the New Jersey Devils’ favor in Thursday’s (Oct. 20) 4-1 win over the New York Islanders when Kevin Bahl was on the ice. The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded the second least amount of time on ice (TOI) amongst Devils’ players but finished top five in many advanced statistical categories. As a result, he should see much more ice time if he is able to build off his impressive season debut.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Palat & Blackwood Shine in Win Over Ducks
“The message was clear. We’ve got to come out and win a game today.”. The New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, 4-2. Head coach Lindy Ruff held an intense practice on Monday, and it paid off as nine skaters earned a point in the team’s first victory of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
