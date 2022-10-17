ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekender Oct. 20-23: Halloween activities, music and more

Here’s highlights of what is going on around Lake Norman in October. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Noon – 4 pm | Tuesday-Friday. 10am – 2pm | Saturday. Local artists’ work on displayat Mooresville Arts Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
Cornelius home and property sales

Oct. 19. These recent property transactions in Cornelius were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds Aug. 19-Sept. 16. 8/19/22 $369,000 Joan Brathwaite to James Squatriglia, 16331 Peachmont Drive. 8/18/2022 $476,000 Karen Ann Young to David Casavecchia & Christina Lord, 20312 Northport Drive. 8/18/2022 $635,000 Garrick & Dana Javidi...
Be a Hunger Hero this holiday season

Oct. 19. FeedNC, the former Mooresville Soup Kitchen, is asking for donations of 350 turkeys to distribute to guests for Thanksgiving. Other items needed are gravy, canned or boxed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cream of mushroom soup, box of french fried onions. Donations can be dropped off at 275 S....
Updated: NC District 98 race heats up as Early Voting begins

Oct. 20. By Dave Yochum. The third time John Bradford, a Republican, and Christy Clark, a Democrat, square off in the NC District 98 contest appears to be the most contentious. Cornelius Police have placed Bradford’s home on a watch list after partisan Facebook posts included pictures of his home and compared it to Tara in the movie “Gone With The Wind.”
