Oct. 20. By Dave Yochum. The third time John Bradford, a Republican, and Christy Clark, a Democrat, square off in the NC District 98 contest appears to be the most contentious. Cornelius Police have placed Bradford’s home on a watch list after partisan Facebook posts included pictures of his home and compared it to Tara in the movie “Gone With The Wind.”

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO