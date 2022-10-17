The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. The new era of Rustbelt has it’s second true milestone. The artist formerly known as Juiceboxxx has his debut EP out under the new moniker, capturing the late summer run of singles that are out, as well as a new track to add to the catalog. Collectively, this body of work marks the full turning point for Rustbelt, not mincing words toward the world or internally about losing his love for music, and desperately trying to regain something from an extended time wandering the world. The newest track is “Never Wanted To Be Me,” which stays on the theme of finding inner peace and escaping the previous chapter of his career. The next chapter is starting for Rustbelt, and you can hear it on this release. (Allen Halas)

