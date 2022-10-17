Read full article on original website
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Tuesday Oct 25, Positions Across State
Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
Georgia State Patrol Partners with Local Agencies for Crime Suppression Details
At the direction of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) continues to partner with local agencies around Georgia to help curtail violent crimes through crime suppression details. These details have taken place regularly in the city of Atlanta and most recently in the cities of Columbus, Macon, Savannah,...
Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal
A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
Georgia DDS Offers Safe Driving Tips During National Teen Driver Safety Week
“Parents are the key to teen driving success,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “Even though your teen might be gaining some independence with a license, it is important to keep the safe driving conversation going. Always set a good example and enforce the six rules below.”. DDS...
Georgia Firearms Deer Season Opens Saturday, Remember “ACTT”: Four Simple Firearms Safety Rules
The opening day of deer firearms season is highly anticipated by Georgia hunters. That wait is almost over, because the statewide deer firearms season opens Sat., Oct. 22 and continues through Jan. 8, 2023. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season. Last season, the buck harvest dipped a...
