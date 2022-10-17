ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Tuesday Oct 25, Positions Across State

Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal

A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
