Shiffrin, Odermatt start as favorites in crammed ski season

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Alpine skiing’s World Cup produced three different overall champions in the past three seasons, on the men’s and women’s sides. Few expect the streaks to continue this season as defending champions Marco Odermatt and Mikaela Shiffrin are widely regarded as the main favorites again.
Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit, putting her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86. As Shiffrin’s total increases — she never...

