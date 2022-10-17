Read full article on original website
Authoritarianism and Family Relationships
Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
Why Narcissists Demand Loyalty
Given their highly reactive traits and tendencies, narcissists need powerful defenses to protect their fragile egos from anxiety and depression. The narcissist’s conundrum is that rather than grow their courage and self-confidence, they disproportionately “grow” their defense mechanisms. Narcissists demand loyalty from those around them, for if...
Pono: The Hawaiian Key to Health
Pono means feeling “right” with a person, yourself, nature, and the world. Ho’ponopono has become known as the Hawaiian forgiveness process. Ho’oponopono is a daily practice. It helps you maintain your energy, vitality, and emotional healing. The ancient Hawaiians believed that being pono was critical to...
It Takes a Village to Repair Moral Injury
The term “moral injury” originated in military veteran literature and generally refers to the traumatic violation of deeply held moral beliefs. Researchers argued that communities can contribute to moral repair by relieving suffering and empowering the morally injured to exercise agency. Collective efforts can empower the morally injured...
The Danger of Empathy: The Belief We Know What Others Are Feeling
It is not possible to genuinely feel what another person is feeling. Assuming we know what another person is thinking and feeling can inhibit genuine understanding. Curiosity, compassion, ignorance, and humility are much more useful attitudes to adopt when help is provided to someone else. With a title like the...
The Role of Language in Bias, Prejudice, and Violence
Written and spoken language can be a weapon, sometimes a deadly weapon. Language can counteract bias and prejudice and enhance empathy and healing. The words that record and make public the laws of the land can be transformative. There are three aspects of language that deserve mention in the context...
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
The Happiness of Not Thinking
There are two types of thinking: conscious rational thought and associational chatter. Associational "thought-chatter" creates a sense of disturbance, separates us from reality, and gravitates to negativity. Many of the happiest moments of our lives occur when we are not thinking—and perhaps because we are not thinking. Thought should...
Perceptions of School Kindness Are Linked to Academic Engagement
Students' perceptions of school kindness are linked to their academic engagement. They are also associated with how students interact emotionally and socially with others at school. The School Kindness Scale measures students' perceptions of just how kind they perceive their school to be. A rising star in the world of...
The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior
The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
