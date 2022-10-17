High school murder mysteries are a dime a dozen, but none have been quite as riveting as Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, which premiered its second season on Oct. 20. The whodunit thriller, based on Karen M. McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, follows five Bayview High students who raise suspicions when they are assigned detention, and only four of them walk out alive. The show’s main quartet, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) managed to survive the attempts on their lives in Season 1, but with a Simon Says-style killer stalking them in Season 2, who’s to say how many will be left alive for a potential Season 3.

