Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
Bustle
The Crown Creator Defends The Series’ Biggest Controversy Amid Backlash
Ahead of the hotly-anticipated release of The Crown Season 5 on Nov. 9, the show’s creators are once again facing backlash. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III ascension to the throne, concerns have been shared about the representation of the new monarch in the upcoming episodes. Sir John Major criticised the show for being “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction,” and now Dame Judi Dench has written a letter to The Times calling on Netflix to use disclaimers, accusing the show of “crude sensationalism.”
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
Bustle
Meghan Markle Just Shared Her Hopes For Lilibet & Archie’s Future
Six episodes into her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan Markle has made some deeply personal revelations and observations. From speaking candidly about being labelled “hysterical” and being treated as a Black woman when she joined the royal family, the Duchess has also shared inspiring messages about staying true to yourself, and dispelled the narrative that Prince Harry “chose her.” But in perhaps one of her most personal revelations to date, Meghan Markle revealed the very moving hope she has for her daughter, Lili, in the future.
Bustle
Everything To Know About Netflix’s The Mole Season 2
More than two decades later, The Mole is back. The reality competition series first aired on ABC in 2001 and followed a group of people tasked with working together to increase a pot of money that a final contestant would win. The catch was that one of them was designated “the Mole” by producers, and that person’s goal was to sabotage all their efforts. At the end of each episode, the contestants would take a quiz about the Mole’s identity, and whoever scored the lowest was eliminated. Initially hosted by Anderson Cooper and eventually featuring celebrity contestants, the series lasted until 2008 before it was suddenly canceled.
Bustle
One Of Us Is Lying Season 3 Will Likely Be Based On Karen M. McManus’ 2023 Novel
High school murder mysteries are a dime a dozen, but none have been quite as riveting as Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, which premiered its second season on Oct. 20. The whodunit thriller, based on Karen M. McManus' New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, follows five Bayview High students who raise suspicions when they are assigned detention, and only four of them walk out alive. The show’s main quartet, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) managed to survive the attempts on their lives in Season 1, but with a Simon Says-style killer stalking them in Season 2, who’s to say how many will be left alive for a potential Season 3.
Bustle
Twitter Can't Stop Thinking About Olivia Wilde's Divorce Salad Dressing
The drama between Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles hit another gear yesterday when a tell-all from a former nanny hit Daily Mail, and alleged new details about Wilde and Sudeikis’s break-up and her subsequent relationship with Styles. One particular anecdote caught the attention of outlets and fans alike: Sudeikis reportedly lost his cool over Wilde preparing a salad for Styles with a “special” salad dressing. As she was leaving the house, Sudeikis allegedly chased after her and lay under her car in an effort to prevent her from leaving their family home to meet with Styles.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Appears To Revisit Her Chaotic First Meet With Joe Alwyn In “Mastermind”
There are some albums that release with a gentle pop and then there are those that are sprayed all over, bathing you in their glory whether you like it or not. Taylor Swift’s Midnights record, which dropped on midnight Oct. 21, is definitely the latter. In keeping with tradition, fans have been studying Swift’s new lyrics for any notable mentions, paying close attention to see if her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn is referenced.
Sprinkles Founder Candace Nelson On Advice From Pal Reese Witherspoon & Her New Book
Ever since launching in 2005, Candace Nelson‘s Sprinkles Cupcakes has had a loyal celebrity following counting everyone from Oprah Winfrey, to Katie Holmes (who helped put them on the map) and customer-turned-pal Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde star praises the serial entrepreneur on the back of her new book Sweet Success, but has also shared plenty of advice with Candace over the years. “[Reese taught me] to embrace ambition as a business and to not look at that as an ugly word. And go for it as a woman,” Candace told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “And, own it,” she added.
Bustle
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renewed Their Vows After 10 Years
As Mary Camden on 7th Heaven and the curly-haired frontman of *NSYNC, respectively, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are a match made in pop-culture heaven. Their relationship timeline proves that you can break up, make up, and still end up being together forever. According to E!, Biel and Timberlake first...
Bustle
Friends Star Matthew Perry Was Given A “2% Chance To Live” By Doctors
Matthew Perry, who famously portrayed Chandler Bing in Friends, has spoken candidly about facing death in 2018 as he battled addiction issues. Ahead of the publication of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing on Oct. 28, the actor says he now feels that he’s in a place where he can share his experiences in more detail. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down,” he told People magazine. “And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
Comments / 2