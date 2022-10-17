ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is reminding residents of the dangers of distracted driving following a crash Thursday. According to authorities, the crash happened on westbound M-14, near US-23 at about 3:45 p.m. Police said a silver vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended another vehicle, which was pushed into the path of a semi truck. In total, six vehicles were struck in the collision.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO