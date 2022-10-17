Read full article on original website
Police pursuit near Lansing ends with crash into hardware store, discovery of meth and weapons in suspects’ car
Michigan State Police said just after midnight Friday, a trooper responded to help Dewitt Township and Dewitt City officers with a theft in progress. The suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters from a car.
Reed City Police Blotter: 10/2-10/16
School liaison officer responded to a complaint of a damaged bus seat and a vape device found. The matter us under investigation. Officer was dispatched to a report of a woman having difficulty walking. The individual has a medical. disability and was ok. School liaison officer responded to a student...
Man Charged For Homicide In Suspicious Webber Twp. Death
UPDATE 10/20/22 5:00 p.m. Deputies are now calling a suspicious shooting death in Webber Township a homicide, and have charged the suspect with murder. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Harvard Street on Monday night for reports of shots fired. They found a man with...
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
One arrested after standoff in Kentwood
One person was arrested in Kentwood after a 'domestic situation' and a standoff on Thursday.
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
Van dragged man mile-and-half in suspected drunken driving crash, left ‘blood trail,’ records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A suspected drunken driver dragged a bicyclist an estimated mile-and-a-half, leaving a blood trail, and later told police he knew he was in a crash, according to court records. Trevon Dylan Poe, 27, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Grand Rapids District Court on two 15-year...
Death of 46-year-old man in Grand Rapids ruled a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the killing of a 46-year-old man found dead Thursday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, but authorities have not shared how he died. Police say they found the victim, identified as Santino Ysasi,...
Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.
HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
UPDATE: Mason County Sheriff’s Office Finds Missing Scottville Man
According to an update from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Denis Holden has been found. Mason County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to find Denis Holden, 81, from the Scottville area. Holden left Sanders Meats of Custer Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to make 13 delivers in the northern...
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
