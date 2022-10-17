ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wbrn.com

Reed City Police Blotter: 10/2-10/16

School liaison officer responded to a complaint of a damaged bus seat and a vape device found. The matter us under investigation. Officer was dispatched to a report of a woman having difficulty walking. The individual has a medical. disability and was ok. School liaison officer responded to a student...
REED CITY, MI
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
9&10 News

Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.

HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
ROTHBURY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy