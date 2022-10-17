Uptown Once Forced Black Residents To Live On 1 Block. A Community Garden Honoring That ‘Winthrop Family’ Is Now Open

Read full article on original website
Bronzeville Joins Growing List Of Chicago Neighborhoods Hiring Private Security To Stop Violence
GRAND BOULEVARD — Bronzeville will soon begin a pilot program to add private security to the area, bringing in a South Side-based company to collaborate with a community watchdog group to monitor busy streets and residential areas. Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the pilot program at a community last...
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing Company Wins Top Prize At South Side Pitch Competition
HYDE PARK — A Black-owned brewing company with plans to open a brewhouse in Chicago and expand to other heavily-Black cities won $10,000 to grow the business at a pitch competition this week. Moor’s Brewing Company — which sells a session ale, an IPA and an imperial porter —...
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
The Magic Of 79th Street Is On Full Display In Artist’s Huge Merchandise Mart Light And Music Display
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Jasmin Taylor heard “Aim For The Moon” by the late rapper Pop Smoke and Quavo, she came alive. As a dancer, vocalist and composer hailing from the South Side, Taylor “tends to see sound and visualizes movement in her head,” she said. So when she heard the rhythmic “Yeahs” echoed by Pop Smoke over a melodic beat in the first 30 seconds of the song, it made her think of liberation, joy and the “freedom people feel at the circus.”
Massive River West Apartment Towers, Hotel Will Connect Fulton Market To Bally’s Casino District, City Official Says
RIVER WEST — A city board advanced plans Thursday to build four residential towers that could bring more than 2,000 apartments and a hotel within walking distance of the future Chicago casino site. The Chicago Plan Commission approved a proposal from Shapack Partners to build the towers within two...
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
Office buildings in Chicago transforming into apartments as people continue to work from home
CHICAGO - Quite a few office buildings in Chicago and across the country remain empty after the pandemic as workers continue to work from home. A new idea for that empty space? Housing. In Chicago, financial help is being offered to developers that will convert office buildings in the LaSalle...
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
West Side modular homes bring unique opportunities
On Sept. 9, the modular home at 647 W. Lawndale Ave., looked almost like two crates stacked on top of each other. Inherent l3c construction workers were busy turning it into something that looked like an actual home. This is one of the 21 single-family homes that the company is...
This Northwest Side Neighborhood Group Has Hosted Monthly Meetups For 60 Years: ‘It’s Timeless’
OLD IRVING PARK — Once a month, the women of the 3800 block of North Kildare Avenue have a big party. The Old Irving Park block party has been a tradition for 60 years. The women make up the Kildare Coffee Klatch group, which started in 1962 under a woman on the block eager to meet her neighbors and welcome them to the Northwest Side.
Former owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall gets probation after 4 women secretly filmed
CHICAGO — The former owner and CEO of two North Side music venues pleaded guilty after secretly filming four women in his home. Michael Johnston, 39, was arrested in Nov. 2021 after his former nanny and her friend came forward saying they were secretly filmed in the nude. Johnston and his wife were initially named […]
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
Chicago shooting: Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore, police say
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
West Ridge Landlord Killed In Gruesome Attack Was A Talented Pianist With A Lifelong Love Of Classical Music, Family Says
WEST RIDGE — Frances “Fran” Walker played the piano every day growing up in suburban Downers Grove, practicing scales and songs using a metronome. About 10 years after Arnold Walker last saw his sister practicing at home, he watched her play as a featured soloist in a show. There, he heard Fran Walker’s graceful mastery of a piano’s keys without the ridged clicking of a metronome and was left astounded, he said.
Capt’n Nemo’s Closes Rogers Park Sub Shop After 51 Years Amid Dispute With City
ROGERS PARK — A legendary sub shop closed its original Clark Street location after its owner opted to shut down the 51-year-old business instead of paying a fine relating to his business license. Capt’n Nemo’s, 7367 N. Clark St., had its last day in business Saturday. It’s the end...
Man stabbed to death on West Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hamlin around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk when he was stabbed by an unknown person. The man was stabbed in the neck and transported to […]
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
