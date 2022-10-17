Read full article on original website
Eater
Yes, Longtime Castleberry Hill Bar Elliott Street Pub Is Closing
Yes, the time has finally come for beloved sandwich-slinging dive bar Elliott Street Deli and Pub to close its doors in Castleberry Hill. Rumors of the closure began last weekend when local journalist Sean Keenan broke the news on Twitter that the bar had sold after being on and off the market for the last three years. While a date for the closure isn’t confirmed, Elliott Street Pub could close as soon as Saturday, October 22, according to Keenan.
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
Powerball winning ticket worth $50,000 sold at metro Atlanta gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot worth over $500 million, but one lucky person in Georgia did wake up richer. Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $50,000. Who will be the next big...
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
Eater
ICYMI Controversial UK Brewpub Giant BrewDog Is Officially Open in Atlanta
UK brewpub giant BrewDog is now open at the Stove Works complex across from Krog Street Market in Atlanta. This latest addition to what’s been dubbed “the Krog District” sits beside the Eastside Beltline trail and features 28 taps with both local and BrewDog beers on draft, a beer school, indoor fire pits, a wide range of seating options inside, and a dog-friendly covered patio. Expect standard pub fare served on the menu at BrewDog, including several burgers, loaded Buffalo fries, pizza, tacos, and wings. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are also available, along with a Hoppy Meal consisting of a burger and fries with the option to add a pint of beer.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
130-home build-to-rent community in the works for Stone Mountain
Atlanta homebuilder Paran Homes and Los Angeles-based real estate investor PCCP LLC are set to break ground on Heritage at Panola, a 130-unit, single-family build-to-rent community in Stone Mountain. Development of the 22.9-acre site, located at 1717 Panola Road, is underway; the community is expected to open in 2024. “This...
Red and Black
Investor purchases endanger Athens affordable housing
Editor’s note: This story is part one of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Juana Hulin was moving up in the world. A...
Eater
After 62 Years, Midtown Bowl Continues to Charm Atlantans
Eater is highlighting some of Atlanta’s oldest restaurants and food institutions through a series of photo essays, profiles, and personal stories. The restaurants featured are a mix of longtime familiar favorites and less well-known venerable establishments serving a wide variety of cuisines and communities in Atlanta and the surrounding metro area. These restaurants serve as the foundation of the Atlanta dining scene, and continue to stand the test of time.
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
1 million: DeKalb megachurch hits mega-milestone in grocery giveaways
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hit an impressive — but sobering — milestone over the weekend, distributing free foo...
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CBS News
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
2 dead, 5 injured after driver flees Midtown traffic stop, hits Uber vehicle
Two people are dead after a driver fleeing from Atlanta police crashed into another vehicle at a Midtown intersection early Thursday morning, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
