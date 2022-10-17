Read full article on original website
Pharmaceutical Company Plans Multi-Million Dollar Facility To Produce More Infant Formula
If you were looking for baby formula in recent months, you were likely met with empty shelves or a purchase limit if formula was available. While baby food has thankfully remained available for older babies, according to CNN, one-third of all homes with a baby under 1 reported difficulty finding formula for their infants. Healthy Children recommended families reach out on social media groups to find the formula they needed or to search online to get it delivered.
