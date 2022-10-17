ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Berkeley Promotes Two Lieutenants To Captains

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DMTC_0icAeboa00
Peter La Rocca and Ryan Roth posed with Chief Kevin Santucci, the governing body, and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy. (Photo by Chris Lundy

BERKELEY – Two long-serving officers are now fulfilling new roles as lieutenants after being sworn in recently.

Peter LaRocca and Ryan Roth filled the vacancies created by the retirements of Captains George Dohn and Phil Smith.

When an officer is considered for promotion, they take a Civil Service test, and these two received the top scores, Mayor Carmen Amato said.

Ryan Roth was born and raised in town, graduating from Central Regional High School in 1996. He joined the township police in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zR8zb_0icAeboa00
Peter La Rocca gets sworn in by Mayor Carmen Amato. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

According to township officials, he became a Traffic Safety Officer in 2003 and was promoted to sergeant in 2008. His duties included being an evening supervisor, writing grant applications, and being a liaison for domestic violence. It was in this capacity that he taught elder abuse investigation throughout the state.

In 2012, he was promoted to lieutenant of the day shift and has been the Traffic Safety Supervisor from 2012 until 2022. He is currently a captain of the patrol division.

He is also pursuing a master’s degree in finance with Kansas State University. He and his wife have four children.

Peter F. LaRocca graduated from Piscataway Township High School in 1996 and enlisted in the Air Force as an Intelligence Analyst. Following his service, he joined the UMDNJ (Rutgers) Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUSl3_0icAeboa00
Ryan Roth gets sworn in by Mayor Carmen Amato. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

In 2001, LaRocca joined Berkeley as a patrolman. Two years later he was appointed as a traffic safety officer. In 2006 he was selected and assigned to the Ocean County Prosecutors Office Narcotics Strike Force as an undercover investigator. A year later he became a detective for the town, specializing in narcotics and burglaries. He became patrol sergeant in 2011, detective sergeant in 2014, and detective lieutenant in 2018. Some of his duties included Neighborhood Watch Coordinator and Internal Affairs investigator.

He and his wife have four children.

Both officers have blue in their blood. Roth’s father worked for Berkeley and LaRocca’s was chief in Piscataway.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Man Convicted For Trafficking Cocaine

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Following a two-week trial, a man has been convicted of trafficking multiple drugs throughout the county, officials said. Damion Helmes, 42, of Cliffwood, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Helmes was found not guilty of two firearms offenses.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Suspect Burglarizing Cars At Zoo

LACEY – A woman was caught burglarizing – and in one case driving – cars that belonged to people visiting the Popcorn Park Zoo, police said. In the afternoon of October 17, two officers were called to the zoo and met with multiple people who said a woman had burglarized vehicles in the parking lot. One owner allegedly saw her try to drive away before stopping her.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Shore News Network

This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World

TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Over the Top Decorated Halloween Yard Is Amazing in Barnegat, NJ

This house has a walk-through in the front yard, also. It looks incredibly scary and the owners of the house are raising money for a wonderful cause -Wounded Warrior Project. This year we are accepting donations for Wounded Warrior Project, and so far we are over $500. I am a Marine Corps Combat Veteran Infantryman so supporting our Vets is something we do as frequently as possible.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore

BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Convicted serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver indicted for another murder

ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Oct. 13 that Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver, 25, has been indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, of Newark. Wheeler-Weaver, a former Orange resident, is currently serving a 160-year prison sentence for killing three young women and attempting to kill a fourth between August and November 2016.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Compass Point Remains Center Of Attention

BARNEGAT – Nearly three years have passed since the developer of a manufactured homes community on West Bay Avenue received approval for the project, and residents are curious about what is being built there. Construction on the Cottages at Compass Point (“the Cottages”) continues as a work in progress...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy