therealdeal.com
Boutique brokerage Avenues goes brick-and-mortar in Boerum Hill
Avenues Real Estate is adding a brick-and-mortar in Boerum Hill. The location is the two-year-old brokerage’s second Brooklyn outpost and sixth location overall. The new office, located at 328 Atlantic Avenue, will take up 3,800 square feet. The brokerage spent $2.45 million on the space, which Avenues partner and...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: These universities have the largest NYC real estate footprints
New York City is crammed with more than 100 degree-granting institutions, but in terms of real estate, a pair of long-established Manhattan universities sit firmly at the head of the class. With approximately 14 million square feet across over 100 properties apiece, New York University and Columbia University own more...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
therealdeal.com
SKW, Dalan buy Bed-Stuy building as NYC i-sales rebound
After a sluggish start to October, mid-market investment sales in New York City rebounded in a shortened week, powering through higher interest rates and economic uncertainty. Six commercial property transactions between $10 million and $40 million hit city records — two apiece in Manhattan and Queens, and one in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest areas for new building work
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Brooklyn developers reached for the sky in the first half of the year,...
therealdeal.com
Broke-lyn: Why Manhattan brokers make more money
Manhattan brokers make more money than their Brooklyn colleagues, and not just because their listings are more expensive. They also get a bigger cut of deals. Manhattan buy-side brokers using the Real Estate Board of New York’s RLS earn on average a 3 percent commission. That’s more than the 2.5 percent REBNY members in Brooklyn earn and three times as much as brokers using the Brooklyn MLS, according to a new report from the Consumer Federation of America.
therealdeal.com
Judge appoints receiver on Eli Karp’s Flatbush property
On the heels of losing an apartment complex in Flatbush to a foreclosure, Eli Karp’s Hello Living faces the loss of another building in Brooklyn. An affiliate of Greystone filed a lawsuit in August to foreclose on Hello Living’s 55-unit building at 271 Lenox Road after Karp defaulted on a $34.5 million loan. Last week, a judge appointed a receiver who will collect the earnings, revenues, and rents from the property.
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
therealdeal.com
City lays out options to grow housing inventory
The Adams administration this week floated several ideas to allow more housing development. Possibilities discussed by the Department of City Planning at an online session included allowing more housing density in low-density commercial districts and removing minimum requirements for apartment sizes to permit “no-frills studios,” according to Crain’s.
therealdeal.com
NYC construction returns to 2019 level, but spending shatters record
Despite economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, construction spending in New York this year is on pace to shatter its all-time high. But in terms of actual building, the industry will just barely meet or exceed 2019 levels. The New York Building Congress released a report projecting that construction spending...
therealdeal.com
Innovation QNS grilled at hearing as pols spar over megaproject
Developers of a controversial Queens megaproject acknowledged Wednesday they haven’t secured funding for all of the affordable housing they’ve promised. A principal at BedRock Real Estate Partners, one of three developers behind Innovation QNS, said at a City Council hearing they have yet to secure city funding that would allow them to keep their pledge of making 40 percent of the units affordable, according to Patch. Silverstein Properties and Kaufman Astoria Studios also have a stake in the proposed five-block, 2,800-apartment project.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
therealdeal.com
Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home. Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.
therealdeal.com
Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
A Queens developer is looking to bring a 14-story condominium project to Flushing. Hang Dong Zhang acquired a site at 138-28 Northern Boulevard for $48 million from Kit Realty LLC, The Real Deal has learned. The property, which includes a 13,700-square-foot building that was once home to Korean restaurant and...
therealdeal.com
Sugar Ray Leonard starts new round with $45M listing
Sugar Ray Leonard is going for an extra round with a Pacific Palisades estate. Leonard, an Olympic gold medalist and champion in five different boxing weight divisions, relisted his mansion at 1550 Amalfi Drive in the exclusive Riviera enclave. The 17,000-square-foot mansion on more than an acre of land was...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America
Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
