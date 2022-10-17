Manhattan brokers make more money than their Brooklyn colleagues, and not just because their listings are more expensive. They also get a bigger cut of deals. Manhattan buy-side brokers using the Real Estate Board of New York’s RLS earn on average a 3 percent commission. That’s more than the 2.5 percent REBNY members in Brooklyn earn and three times as much as brokers using the Brooklyn MLS, according to a new report from the Consumer Federation of America.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO